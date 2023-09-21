Our staff picked top Nashville area offensive, defensive players at TSSAA football midseason

It's the Tennessee high school football midseason for the 2023 TSSAA regular season.

High school sports writers for the Nashville area from the USA Today Sports Network have come up with who they believe are the top offensive and defensive players along with coach of the year through the first five weeks of the season.

Superlative honorees are for large and small class teams. Large class teams are from Class 4A-6A and Division II-AA and DII-AAA. Small class teams are Class 1A-3A and Division II-A.

Giving their superlative honorees are Tom Kreager, Tyler Palmateer and George Robinson of The Tennessean, Jacob Shames of The Leaf Chronicle and Cecil Joyce of The Daily News Journal.

Large class midseason superlatives

Offensive player of the year

Father Ryan's JoJo Crump (8) runs the ball against MBA during the third quarter at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

JoJo Crump

Father Ryan

Even with the shocking loss to MBA last week, teams have struggled to contain Crump. He’s been devastating as a dual threat, throwing for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns and running for another 353 yards rushing with eight TDs. He totaled 422 yards and was part of seven touchdowns in a win over Brentwood Academy in Week 4.

– George Robinson and Jacob Shames

Brentwood's Baylor Hayes (10) throws past Hendersonville's William Higgs (86) during the third quarter at Hendersonville High School in Hendersonville, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Baylor Hayes

Brentwood

Brentwood is 5-0 and the Florida transfer is a big reason why. Hayes is 57-of-99 passing for 838 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also run for 71 yards and three TDs for the Bruins.

– Tom Kreager

White County's Tripp Pinion (3) runs towards the end zone, scoring a touchdown against Mt. Juliet's during the second quarter at Roger Perry Field in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Tripp Pinion

White County

The senior quarterback has rushed for 1,003 yards and 15 touchdowns to go with 437 yards passing, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Those are huge numbers through five games.

– Tyler Palmateer

Siegel's quarterback Thomas Santel (10) runs the option during Siegel's football practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Thomas Santel

Siegel

The senior quarterback is on pace for almost 2,000 yards passing and more than 1,300 yards rushing. He will play some tough defenses the second half of the season, but he has been the catalyst to the Stars’ best start in more than a decade.

– Cecil Joyce

Defensive player of the year

Brentwood Academy’s, AJ Barbat, stands for a portrait during the Tennessean's media day at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville , Tenn., Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

A.J. Barbat

Brentwood Academy

Barbat has been a playmaker in the Eagles' defense, including a Week 5 loss to McCallie. He has 59 total tackles, with seven for loss. He also has three sacks and a forced fumble.

– Tom Kreager

Kam Frierson

Rockvale

The Rockets are led by their defense, and Frierson is one of the best — and most underrated — in the Nashville area. He has 35 tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries.

– Cecil Joyce

Centennial running back Dominic Reed (1) carries the ball against Independence during an high school football game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Thompson’s Station, Tenn. Centennial won in overtime 29-23.

Dominic Reed

Centennial

Reed might be the best all-around player in the Nashville area, and while he's made headlines for his touchdown-scoring prowess, he's also led a Cougar defense that has three shutouts already.

– Jacob Shames

Joshua Sims

Pearl-Cohn

The cornerback is making a huge impact at his position for the Class 4A title contender Firebirds. He has three interceptions, three forced fumbles and 24 tackles, including a tackle for loss. He has also blocked a punt.

– Tyler Palmateer

Lipscomb Academy High School’s, Edwin Spillman, makes a touchdown during the game against Ensworth at Lipscomb Academy High School Football Stadium in Nashville , Tenn., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Edwin Spillman

Lipscomb Academy

Despite Lipscomb Academy’s early-season struggles, Spillman hasn’t disappointed. The Tennessee commit continues to be a dominant linebacker with 59 tackles and two sacks.

– George Robinson

Coach of the year

Jamaal Stewart

Centennial

New coaches aren’t guaranteed success in Year 1. They have more factors working against them than in their favor. But Stewart, transitioning from Small Class football in Metro Nashville to the Large Class scene in Williamson County, has the Cougars unbeaten and playing inspired.

– Tyler Palmateer

Tony Brunetti

Pearl-Cohn

It’s no surprise that the Firebirds are 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A poll. The reason it’s not a surprise is the coaching job Brunetti does year-in and year-out, including the way his squad has played in the first half, outscoring their opponents 193-47, including wins over DII powers CPA and MBA.

– Cecil Joyce and Jacob Shames

Clint Finch

Brentwood

Finch has worked wonders at Brentwood with the arrival of transfer quarterback Baylor Hayes. He’s configured the Bruins’ offense to fit Hayes’ ability to hurt teams with his legs. But Brentwood’s defense has been outstanding. No team has scored more than 18 points on the Bruins.

– Tom Kreager and George Robinson

Small class superlatives

Offensive player of the year

East Robertson's Isaiah Groves (11) runs the ball against Westmoreland during the first quarter at Westmoreland High School in Westmoreland, Tenn., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Isaiah Groves

East Robertson

The junior running back has rushed for 1,068 yards and 12 touchdowns in five games. If he gives more of the same down the stretch he will be a problem in the postseason.

– Tyler Palmateer

Dawson White

Moore County

White has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback, passing for 751 yards and nine touchdowns and rushing for 824 yards and 11 TDs as the Raiders are ranked No. 4 in the Class 1A poll.

– Cecil Joyce, Tom Kreager and Jacob Shames

Friendship Christian running back Tyson Wolcott (5) drives past Nashville Christian defenders to score a touchdown during the second half of the 2022 Division II Class A State Football Championship game at Finley Stadium Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Tyson Wolcott

Friendship Christian

Wolcott has been a boulder rolling downhill, flattening opponents. The defending Division II-A state champs are 5-0 and their tailback has run for 1,188 yards and 22 TDs and no signs of slowing down.

– George Robinson

Defensive player of the year

Nate Adams

Clay County

The junior cornerback has locked receivers down, with seven interceptions and two pick-sixes in five games. He also has 12 pass breakups and 21 tackles.

– Cecil Joyce and Tyler Palmateer

East Robertson's Elijah Groves beat Bledsoe County's Michael Kaleb Anthony for a TD on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Elijah Groves

East Robertson

While Groves is a target on the offensive end, the Kentucky football commit has been impressive as at outside linebacker. His ability to track from sideline to sideline has led to 36 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.

– Tom Kreager, George Robinson and Jacob Shames

Coach of the year

Barry Daniel

Loretto

Daniel has Loretto off to its first 5-0 start since 1996 when the program started 6-0 and finished 9-4, losing to Huntingdon in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.

– Tom Kreager

East Nashville

East Nashville, which made it to back-to-back Class 3A state championship games under former coach Jamaal Stewart, graduated numerous starters. But Harris has kept things churning in his first season without a loss yet. East Nashville is 5-0 and has outscored its opponents 217-45.

– Tyler Palmateer, George Robinson and Jacob Shames

Christian Peterson

MTCS

Peterson is unbeaten (5-0) in his first season at the helm of the Cougars, heading into Friday’s home showdown with Friendship Christian.

– Cecil Joyce

