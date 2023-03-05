New staff not committing to Colt McCoy as starting QB in Kyler Murray’s absence

The Arizona Cardinals will likely start the 2023 season with someone at quarterback other that Kyler Murray. Murray, of course, is coming back from ACL surgery and could miss a few games to start the year.

Colt McCoy is still under contract and was held out of last year’s season finale in part because of the important role he would have in Murray’s absence.

However, Kliff Kingsbury was fired and Steve Keim left the organization, two of McCoy’s biggest fans.

The Cardinals now have a new general manager, head coach and coaching staff and no one is saying that McCoy will be the guy to play in Murray’s place.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said at the combine that if Murray isn’t ready to play to start the season, they “will have a plan in place for who we have playing quarterback for us.”

Neither Gannon nor GM Monti Ossenfort have suggested McCoy is that guy.

McCoy is coming off a minor procedure that will limit him in the offseason program but, had the previous staff remained in place, McCoy would have worked in the offseason as QB1 while Murray was out.

As free agency approaches, it will be something to watch.

Will they bring in a quarterback with knowledge of the offense to hold things down until McCoy is back or will they spend more money on a player would could start ahead of McCoy?

The start of free agency will tell us a lot.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire