Stadium of T20 World Cup opener hit by severe storm

The United States is co-hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup with the West Indies with matches in Dallas, New York and Florida [Getty Images]

The stadium which will host the opening match of the T20 World Cup in Dallas this weekend has been hit by severe weather, causing the cancellation of Tuesday's official warm-up match.

The United States and Bangladesh were due to meet at 16:30 BST at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas but the match has been called off because of the "conditions of the facilities".

Warnings for strong thunderstorms, flash flooding and tornados have been given for the area.

A spokesperson from the International Cricket Council said fencing and scaffolding at the venue had been affected but "nothing that materially impacts the staging" of the World Cup.

Severe weather killed at least 23 people over the weekend in the US, injuring hundreds of others and leaving a path of destruction.

Texas governor Greg Abbott said more than a third of counties were subject to a disaster declaration after extreme weather ploughed through the state.

There was further heavy rain overnight and winds up to 80mph while storm sirens sounded in the city of Dallas.

The opening match of the T20 World Cup between the US and Canada is due to take place in Dallas on Saturday, 1 June (01:30 Sunday BST).