New stadium renovation complete at Jefferson County High School

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF)- Jefferson County High School continues to see improvements made at Warrior Stadium.

The school got its first artificial turf field in school history last summer–and now they have a new track and field to boast.

We caught up with Jefferson County Head Football Coach, Marlo East.

“Having this field compared to what was here before is a big deal,” East said. “You hope that everyone comes out and see it, and everyone wants to come out and see something nice.”

Nearly two years ago, school leaders met with Sports Turf Company to discuss improving parts of Warrior Stadium.

The company specializes in constructing and installing sports surfaces, including natural grass, artificial turf fields, track surfaces, and tennis courts.

Sports Turf President Todd Wiggins says the renovations were much needed.

“Prior to the renovation, the track was in a state of disrepair,” said Wiggins. “It was a really old facility. Honestly, much of their events were not regulation or positioned well so that they would be able to host a meet or something to that level. Even being able to practice effectively was hindered.”

But Monday, Sports Turf announced that the new track has been completed.

The improvements are part of a $2 Million Project, which Superintendent Sam Dasher says will be split between ESPLOST dollars and other local funds.

The renovations include a new eight-lane running track, shot put pad, a runway for long and triple jump, pole vault, and a discus cage.

“I think since I’ve been here–and I know probably 10 years prior–they’ve never hosted a track meet here. That’s going to be a big deal when that finally happens,” said East.

According to Sports Turf, the new field features Astro Turf’s RootZone 3D System, which includes Brock shock pad and BrockFILL.

Wiggins says both are engineered to ensure safety for athletes while running across the field.

BrockFILL is the newest in organic infills, and they are sustainably grown and harvested in the Peach state.

Wiggins says he hopes these upgrades will benefit athletes in an area that doesn’t get much attention.

“I’m from Swainsboro myself, so Jefferson County is relatively close to my heart. I love to do projects in those parts of the state that I feel like tend to be underserved,” said Wiggins. “I love the fact that the county invested the way they did in their student athletes and in their school, because it’s a point of pride to have that facility there.”

“Luckily this year, we had some kids that qualified for state championships–but we didn’t have a track. Now finally having a track, we’ll be able to hold some meets and garner some more attention for the whole program at JCHS,” said East.

School district leaders say the next project for the school is building a new fieldhouse at Warrior Stadium.

They are hoping to break ground next month, but Superintendent Dasher says they and the school are still trying to narrow down a timeline.

While the school is looking forward to hosting track meets next year, the football team started spring practice just this past week.

The Warriors’ home opener is Friday, August 23rd against Washington County High School.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.