Stadium feedback expected Monday on $1.3B Panthers proposal

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte residents are expected to colorfully voice their opinions on the Panthers proposed Bank of America Stadium renovation plans during a Monday Charlotte City Council meeting.

The $650 million tax contribution by the city would come from an existing tourism tax and be part of team owner David Tepper’s $1.3 billion revamp, according to documents released earlier this month by the club and the City of Charlotte.

City Council will receive public feedback during a 3 p.m. meeting on Monday at the city’s government center.

The deal would include a 20-year commitment to keep the Panthers and Charlotte FC in the Queen City.

“We have competition,” Mayor Vi Lyles said last week while addressing the proposal during a Charlotter Regional Business Alliance event. “We want to be a city that’s continuing to grow. Not one that’s going to shrink.”

Council members will vote on the plan on June 24.

SoFi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers play, cost a whopping $5 billion to build. It was funded solely by private dollars. “The appetite to fund public stadium projects in California is much different than in a lot of other places in the country, there was never going to be public money available for SoFi Stadium,” Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen told Queen City News.

