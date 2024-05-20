Stadium cash announcement expected in 'coming days'

More than £36 million was set aside for sub-regional stadia in 2011 but that money was never released [Getty Images]

An announcement about long-delayed funding for football stadiums in Northern Ireland will be made in the coming days, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has said.

More than £36 million was set aside by the Northern Ireland Executive 13 years ago for what were described as sub-regional stadia.

However the money was never released, due to inaction and the repeated collapse of power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

Mr Lyons said substantially more than the £36m originally promised will now be required.

He told the Northern Ireland Assembly that once final approval was confirmed, he will provide a timeframe outlining how clubs and organisations can apply for funding.

He told assembly members: “This is a start, this £36.2m. I want to see it dispersed soon, but it's not the height of our ambition.

"We will need more and I look forward to working with clubs to deliver that, (Northern Ireland) Premiership and grassroots as well."

The minister added: “I'm going to continue to get more for football right across Northern Ireland.

"I want to be in a position where the executive can give more funding towards the sub-regional programme. But in addition to that, this is something I've raised directly with the UK government".

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons previously said he would consider going further than the £36.2m already promised [BBC]

What is Northern Ireland's sub-regional stadia fund?

A total of £36.2m was pledged in 2011 to what is known as a sub-regional stadia fund – money for grounds used by local football clubs.

It was part of a raft of cash pledged for development of sports stadiums in Northern Ireland.

This included money for the National Stadium, the home of Northern Ireland's international football team; Ravenhill, Ulster Rugby's home; and Casement Park, Belfast's biggest GAA venue.

While the redevelopment of the National Stadium at Windsor Park and Ravenhill have been completed, the Casement Park rebuild has been long delayed.

It is currently earmarked as Northern Ireland's sole venue for Euro 2028, which is being held across the UK and Ireland.

However Mr Lyons has said that full financial Casement's redevelopment has not yet been secured.

In February, Mr Lyons said he would consider going further than the £36.2m already promised to local football.