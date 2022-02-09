“We have to get a new stadium in Buffalo,” Goodell says

A new stadium for the Bills is a high priority for the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell said today.

“The bottom line on it is we have to get a new stadium in Buffalo,” Goodell said. “The governor has recognized that. It’s got to be a public-private partnership. All parties are going to have to work together. That means the state, the county, the team and the NFL to be able to achieve that.”

A spokesman for New York Governor Kathy Hochul told the Buffalo News that “negotiations are ongoing” with the state, the team, the league and Erie County.

Goodell said the new stadium will be needed within about five years, which means there isn’t much time to get started. Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula want the state to foot the bill for most of the cost of the stadium.

