Stadium board agrees to help Green Bay Packers pay for third Lambeau Field locker room

GREEN BAY – Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District approved a $2.97 million disbursement to the Green Bay Packers for construction of a third locker room at Lambeau Field.

The board tabled the request during its April meeting in the hope of getting more information, such as how many NFL stadiums have more than two locker rooms. Eleven NFL teams responded to the question and all said they had more than two.

The team asked the stadium district for $2.97 million from its capital improvement fund to help pay for the $5 million project. Money in that fund can be used only for projects at the stadium.

The motion was approved with little discussion and no dissention. Construction is already underway for the locker room, which will be built on the roof of the loading dock area.

Packers Public Affairs Director Aaron Popkey said in April that a third locker room is needed to attract college football games and professional soccer matches to Lambeau. The Packers do not give up the home team locker room, which is in use year-round.

They converted a player gym to a temporary locker room for the Wisconsin-LSU game in 2016. They determined that was not a sustainable solution if they hope to be a regular site for such events.

The Packers are scheduled to host a Notre Dame-Wisconsin college football game in 2026, and were informed two weeks ago they are eligible to serve as a base camp for World Cup soccer teams playing in North America in 2026. Teams get to choose the sites they want for their base camps.

Also Monday, the board went into closed session for the second consecutive meeting to discuss the Lambeau Field lease between the Packers, the stadium district and the city of Green Bay. Lease negotiations were paused by the city, but stadium district board members were not included in the original talks between the Packers and the city. Board members feel they should be included.

The lease expires in 2033, but has an option for five two-year extensions.

