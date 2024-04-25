Stacy Hollowell named new head basketball coach at UNO

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Less than a week after Mark Slessinger announced he was leaving UNO to be an associate head coach at Indiana State, the Privateers have found his replacement.

UNO announced Thursday that Stacy Hollowell will be the new leader of the men’s basketball program.

Hollowell serves as an assistant coach at Texas Southern University last season. Before that, he was the Associate Athletics Director for Men’s Basketball at Ole Miss.

New Orleans best remembers Hollowell for his eight-year stint as head coach of the Loyola Wolfpack, where he won 166 games, with five 20-win seasons and a national championship in the 2021-22 season.

He was named the NAIA and NABC Coach of the Year.

On November 6th, 2021, Hollowell and the Wolfpack defeated the Privateers 80-72 in an exhibition game.

UNO finished 18-14 that year. Since then, they’ve won a combined 22 games in two seasons.

Coach Hollowell will officially be introduced as the UNO Privateers new head coach during a press conference 11 a.m. Monday at the Lakefront Arena.

