Stacy Gage, 4-star running back at St. Thomas Aquinas, verbally commits to UCF

A consensus four-star recruit, St. Thomas Aquinas rising senior running back Stacy Gage committed to UCF on Saturday, less than a week after concluding his official visit in Orlando.

UCF secured a commitment from its top running back target Saturday, less than a week after making him feel like a "priority" during his official visit.

St. Thomas Aquinas rising senior Stacy Gage announced his verbal commitment to the Knights from a final five that also included Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma and Penn State. A consensus four-star recruit, Gage earned an invitation to the Under Armour Next All-America Game in March.

Gage's relationship with Kam Martin, hired as UCF's running backs coach on March 1, changed his feelings about the program after leaving the Knights out of his initial top-eight in January.

"We've had a relationship since (my) freshman year, and it's always been a genuine relationship," Gage said last weekend. "He's offered me at every school he's been at throughout these three years. Him getting this spot and being the running backs coach at this school, I feel good about that."

St. Thomas Aquinas' Stacy Gage credits his relationship with running backs coach Kam Martin, right, as a main reason for committing to UCF.

This fall will be Gage's first season at St. Thomas Aquinas, the Fort Lauderdale powerhouse that holds the Florida High School Athletic Association's record with 14 state football championships, including four in a row. The Tampa native spent the previous two seasons at IMG Academy and Wharton, respectively.

For Wharton, where he played for former USC wide receiver and NFL first-round pick Mike Williams, Gage rushed for 704 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall.

Viewed as a difference-maker by UCF's offensive staff, Gage is the No. 225 overall player and the No. 17 running back in the country for the 2024 class according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The Knights already locked in a verbal commitment for their top running back recruit in 2025 as well, Osceola's four-star all-purpose weapon Taevion Swint.

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports' director of scouting, described Gage as a "thicker, tempo-based runner with adequate burst and plenty of power" earlier this year.

"Quickly processes what’s in front of him and has a knack for finding yardage even when the blocking isn’t there," Ivins wrote in his scouting report. "Short-stepping run style allows him to shake would-be tacklers while a well-timed spin move makes a threat to score anytime he reaches the second level."

UCF now has five verbal commits for this recruiting cycle — all hailing from the Sunshine State — as Gage joins Wekiva defensive lineman Sincere Edwards, Lincoln linebacker Sam Robinson, Bartram Trail quarterback Riley Trujillo and Armwood wide receiver Kason Stokes.

Gage's commitment is the first domino to fall from Bounce House Weekend; Germantown (Tenn.) edge rusher DJ Allen and the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson duo of interior offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. and Kylan Fox are set to announce their commitments the first week of July, and the Knights sit near the top of their respective lists.

UCF will host another handful of targets on campus this weekend, including Edwards, Miami Central wide receiver Lawayne McCoy, Rockledge linebacker DJ McCormick, Wakulla defensive back Nehemiah Chandler and Dr. Phillips defensive back Jashad Presley.

