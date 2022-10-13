Stacking Pennies: Mike Helton leans into safety conversation

When the face of NASCAR‘s most significant safety revolution speaks, ears perk.

Mike Helton — NASCAR‘s president from 2000 until a promotion to become vice chairman of the sport in 2015 — joined Corey LaJoie‘s “Stacking Pennies” to discuss myriad key topics currently encapsulating the premier stock-car racing entity. Helton, who still serves as a member of the board, leaned into the conversation surrounding safety that has peaked in recent weeks as at least three full-time Cup Series drivers have missed time due to injuries.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in the current leadership of the sport, but particularly in the leadership around competition and the leadership around doing everything we can every day to make the sport safer,” Helton told LaJoie during their recording of the podcast episode. “And it is a lot safer today, but this still is a very dangerous sport.”

Safety has been at the forefront of most discussions throughout the NASCAR garage in recent weeks as Alex Bowman was sidelined with a concussion following a rear-impact crash on Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway. Bowman became the second playoff qualifier to miss races this season due to concussion-like symptoms, joining 2004 champion Kurt Busch who‘s been absent since a July 23 crash at Pocono Raceway.

On Oct. 9, NASCAR leadership met with all Cup Series drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for 75 minutes to discuss the ongoing work behind the scenes. Present for the meeting were CEO Jim France, NASCAR President Steve Phelps, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation John Probst, NASCAR Managing Director of Safety Engineering John Patalak and NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O‘Donnell.

The weeks leading up to the meeting were doted by competitors voicing their concerns through media outlets. Helton, charged with overseeing the sport‘s safety revolution after tragic accidents at the turn of the millennium, understood the current driver corps‘ outspoken nature.

“We‘ve always had personalities in the sport,” Helton said. “Sometimes, it‘s different, but we have got some strong personalities. And we listen to everybody. Every stakeholder in this sport we have an open-door policy for. Most of that works. Every now and then, you get, for whatever reason, it doesn‘t work. So they feel the best way to communicate their issues is not directly with us but through the media or through digital and social, which is kind of a modern version of the consumption of all of our sport, on and off the race track.”

Helton conceded, though, that some of the criticism that seeps through the airwaves and digital screens lacks the full context necessary to produce fruitful discussions.

“I think it‘s unfair to us knowing that we‘re working on all these things, and we‘ll be glad to communicate with the ones that want to do it their way,” Helton said. “And if [they are] sincere and they‘re factual about what they say, that‘s one thing. But when they say only part of it and not all the facts along with it, I just don‘t feel that‘s fair for the league, and it‘s unfortunate.”

The NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, opened in 2003 with a focus on establishing higher safety standards throughout the sport. That remains a key priority nearly 20 years later as cars and equipment continue to develop.

“A perfect storm is going to happen, or just an accident at a race track can still happen, and it’s still a very dangerous sport,” Helton said. “So that topic of safety is chased every day, eight, 10 hours a day at the R&D Center through every opportunity you get to take a car back from the race track, like, unfortunately, the 7 car in Talladega and say, ‘Why did this happen?‘

“And sometimes the answers are easy. Sometimes, the answers aren‘t easy to find. But you constantly chase that topic. And so when the topic of safe race car comes up in a NASCAR race, and people say these cars aren‘t safe, I know that NASCAR is not going to put an unsafe car on the race track. Now it may have different characteristics. It may act differently. And if it does, then that is something that we need to correct, and we‘re going to work with the garage area and figure out how to do that.”

NASCAR is on the verge of its 75th anniversary, which kicks off a momentous season in 2023. The France family has and continues to oversee the sport‘s growth as new technologies come into the fold.

“Right, wrong or indifferent, good, bad or ugly, however you want to put it, for 75 years, NASCAR has been the steward and the responsible holder and actor of our sport, our form of motorsports,” Helton said. “And we‘ve learned a lot, but we still have a lot to learn, and we know that. I do know that our leadership is focused on doing everything for every stakeholder in the sport to come out right. And when somebody challenges the leadership, I think they stop very short of understanding everything that‘s going on and why it goes on and putting all those pieces of the puzzle together. Most everybody understands it.

“We have a lot of dialogue Monday through Thursdays away from the race track about nothing agreeing on this or not agreeing on that with teams and crew members and drivers and car owners and other entitlement stakeholders and fans even every day.

“We take all that in. And we‘re city hall. And city hall‘s not going to be popular when somebody‘s looking for somebody to point to. But we‘re still the ones that are responsible for delivering the best possible solution for every stakeholder we‘ve got in our sport.”