'Stacking Pennies:' LaJoie gives perspective on NASCAR safety meeting

On Wednesday’s “Stacking Pennies” podcast, Corey LaJoie provided his personal insights on NASCAR’s latest safety measures, including the recent crash test held in Ohio.

NASCAR is experimenting with new rear clip designs in order to reduce the impacts drivers take in crashes. To help with the 2023 changes for the car, a NASCAR spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the sanctioning body will cover the costs of the changes to the rear clips, center sections and rear bumper struts.

“They run thousands of tests through algorithms and this software that runs every different combination of tube thickness, tube variation and location to find out and fit within the parameters they’re trying to achieve,” LaJoie explained on the episode. “The new rear clip they just tested takes about 50% of the g-load away on a rear impact.”

At the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course Saturday, NASCAR met with drivers to discuss the findings from the crash test and to have an open discussion on safety for the future with the Next Gen car. LaJoie added on the podcast that he left Saturday’s meeting “frustrated” with some of his fellow drivers for the direction of the meeting from the driver contingent.

