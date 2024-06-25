Stacker finds a coaching position at Old Dominion

After dealing with the unknown during her senior year at Indiana Wesleyan University, Northridge High graduate Hope Stacker has a solid plan for the next two years.

Goaltender coach at Old Dominion University and working on her master’s degree.

A three-time NAIA All-American and All-Crossroads League Selection, Stacker spent a big chunk of her senior season at IWU trying to heal from an ACL tear she suffered in January 2023. She had torn the ACL in the same knee as a seventh grader.

She still appeared in nine games late in the season and allowed just four goals for the Wildcats.

But despite having a COVID year left at IWU, Stacker’s aching knee and a goal to coach, has her heading to Norfolk, Virginia, to coach, rather than spending another year with the Wildcats.

“I had ACL surgery in March and came back to play in five months,’’ Stacker said of her 2023 season. “But the only other goalie on our roster was a freshman and I knew that was a lot of pressure to put on her. I wasn’t really ready to come back, but I knew no one was going to stop me from playing either.’’

But Stacker took to becoming a mentor to the Wildcat freshman goaltender and through that, realized even more that coaching was what she wanted to do next.

“We didn’t have a goaltender coach, so I said I’d love to work with her and I just loved it,’’ Stacker said. “So as devastating as missing games was for me, I really believe I found my calling.

“I wanted to be a goaltender coach.’’

According to Stacker, despite not winning a national title at Wesleyan, she was very happy with how her career had gone at Wesleyan.

“I think all my personal goals and achievements were met,’’ Stacker admitted. “It would have been cool to win a title of course, but it seemed like our team was cursed in the tournament ... we just couldn’t get over the hump.’’

Ironically, the Sun Belt Conference tournament is held in Foley, Alabama – where the NAIA finals are held every year.

“I’m finally going to make it to Alabama,’’ Stacker said.

So Stacker, a double major in sports ministry and sports management – with a minor in coaching – began looking for graduate assistant positions in college, with a goal of teaching goaltenders what she knows.

“I knew I wanted to pursue being a grad assistant and coaching in general and coaching collegiately is a step up a ladder,’’ Stacker said. “I wanted what was best for my future and getting a master’s and having it in my back pocket was important.

“I’d also lived in Indiana and went to college here, so I was looking to find a new state.”

According to Stacker, the head coach at Grand Canyon University put her in touch with Old Dominion coach Angie Hind, who was looking for a graduate assistant for her highly successful program.

Stacker said she never played for a female head coach and that ODU was the only school she spoke to that had a woman leading the program.

“I talked to the athletic director at Old Dominion and they were looking to bring in a young coach, build them up and then send them out to coach,’’ Stacker said. “They wanted someone to work with their goaltenders and that’s exactly what I wanted. So hopefully, it will be a win-win for us.’’

Stacker, who did have other offers to coach, chose Old Dominion and will now work on getting her master’s in sports management, while working with the Monarchs goaltenders.

Old Dominion has made the NCAA tournament the last three years and have come closer and closer to winning a first round game.

In 2021, the Monarchs lost to Duke 1-0. The next year it was a loss to perennial power North Carolina, before an overtime loss to Georgetown last fall.

“We moved to the Sun Belt Conference two years ago and have won the conference both years,’’ Stacker said of ODU. “We’ve been very competitive in the NCAA tournament ... now we need to win a game.

“We had the Keeper of the Year in the conference last season and she’s back, so I’m definitely being handed an elite group of goaltenders.”

Stacker’s position at Old Dominion is a two-year program, and she knows what a blessing it is to get a graduate assistant position in women’s Division 1 soccer.

“There really aren’t a lot of grad assistant position or goalkeeper coaching jobs out there,’’ Stacker said. “When I talked to coaches, whether they had an opening or not, I tried to learn exactly what I’d be getting into.

“What most told me was, to get a chance to coach goaltenders at the Division I level – for whatever reason – you need to have played the position, be an American and be female. So to say this is an amazing opportunity is an understatement.’’

Stacker says her goal is to become a head women’s soccer coach at some point, but she isn’t worried yet about a timeline.

“I’ve been a goalie since the third grade, but my soccer IQ and education has grown a lot in the past few years,’’ Stacker said. “But that said, I have so much to learn about the game and that’s one of the big reasons I’m fortunate to be here.”

Before coming to Old Dominion, Hind was an assistant coach of the Scottish National team and also a head coach at Dartmouth.

“Coach Hind has such a great resume and knows so much about the game,’’ Stacker said. “I’m excited to learn from her, whether it’s at halftime of a game, in her office or just through conversations.

“It’s just an amazing opportunity.’’