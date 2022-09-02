'Stacked' 49ers team 'going all the way,' Vernon Davis believes

Ex-49ers TE Davis believes 2022 team 'going all the way' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Vernon Davis has very high hopes for the 49ers entering the 2022 NFL season.

The former 49ers tight end joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" on Thursday, where he explained why he is so optimistic about San Francisco's chances this season and how far his former team can go if the biggest question mark -- the quarterback position -- is, at the very least, reliable.

"I'm very optimistic about this team," Davis said. "This is a unique team and they're talented all across the board at the tight end position, at the wide receiver position, and with the addition of Trent Williams, who I played with in my time with the Washington Commanders. This team is stacked.

"If the quarterback position is the way it's supposed to be -- solid, great foundation -- this team is going all the way, no doubt about it. Because they have everything else and they can only add to what they have. And I think they've done a tremendous job from the upper-management standpoint, I think they know exactly what they need and I think they know how to get it done. So I think it's going to be a tremendous year for the San Francisco 49ers."

First-year starting quarterback Trey Lance is set up for success with an abundance of talent around him on offense, and an elite defense that is -- at times -- capable of carrying the team.

On the surface, the question marks surrounding the 49ers this season are the quarterback position, the interior of the offensive line, and the defensive secondary, with Lance under center being the biggest of the three.

If Lance is reliable, or at the very least, just average as a second-year quarterback, the 49ers should be able to overcome any growing pains the 22-year-old might have this season. If Lance exceeds expectations this season? Davis' prediction could very well come to fruition.

