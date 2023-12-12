Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash take children to LaplandUK

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash pictured at Wembley Arena in May (Getty Images)

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash took their children to meet Father Christmas at LaplandUK.

The presenter posted pictures of the family's magical trip to the Swinley Forest attraction on her Instagram page.

Fans could see her youngest three children - Rex, four, Rose, two, and Belle, almost one - enjoying their time at the sold-out Christmas experience.

Solomon posted online: “When Belle met Santa. I actually feel so emotional that this time last year I was pregnant with Belle & now she’s here & it’s her first Christmas & by the time it’s over she will be 1 already.

“Time is a thief. I’ve actually never had a child who loved meeting Santa like Belle did today. And she’s the 5th.

“She found him hilarious & seeing Rose & Rex get excited watching her was so magical. Happy Saturday Everyone. Lots of love from all of us.”

Podcaster Vogue Williams, popstar Tom Fletcher and his broadcaster wife Giovanna, musician Myleene Klass and actor Jodie Whittaker were among the famous faces to also to descend upon the attraction this weekend.

Previously, Rochelle Humes enjoyed a day out with her three children at Lapland UK.

The former The Saturdays singer wrapped up warm in a brown teddy coat as she posed with Alaia-Mai, eight, Valentina, four, and Blake, ten months, alongside the big man himself.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch, Millie Mackintosh, and Katherine Jenkins are among other celebrities to have visited Lapland UK so far this festive season.

Clancy, 37, and her former England footballer husband, 42, took their four children - Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four, and Jack, three - to the attraction, located in Swinley Forest in Berkshire.

Clancy wore a fun santa hat as she posed for pictures with her family at the attraction, which opened earlier this month.

Meanwhile, former Made In Chelsea star and influencer Mackintosh, 34, was joined by her daughters Sienna, three, and Aurelia, two, at Lapland UK.

Opera singer Jenkins, 43, looked festive in a red coat for her visit, with TOWIE star Jessica Wright, 38, visiting with her mother Carol, 63, and sister Natalya.

Presenter Ashley James, 36, also enjoyed her outing with partner Tommy Andrews and their daughter Ada.

The immersive Christmas experience is located in Swinley Forest, west of London.

The annual event is an immersive four-hour theatre experience created in a Hollywood film set, with a cast chosen as the best performers to bring an Elven world to life.