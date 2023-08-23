Stacey Dooley shares daughter Minnie's new milestone after family break

Dave J Hogan - Getty Images

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's baby daughter Minnie enjoyed her first-ever swim this week.

This sweet insight was revealed by the documentarian and Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winner over on Instagram, with Dooley posting a few shots from their luxury spa break at Homewood Hotel.

"Ta so so much to everyone at @homewoodbath," she captioned them. "You were so kind and so accommodating... we ate Eton Mess and Minnie took her first swim. I had a massage, and Kev and I took it in turns to get in the hot tub. Kindly gifted. V grateful."

This comes a month after Dooley discussed the prospect of marrying the professional dancer Clifton.

"Marriage has never been massively important to me. Also, it's well-documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before," she told The Sun in reference to her partner's previous marriages to Anna Melnikova, Clare Craze and Karen Hauer.

"So, you do have to bear that in mind, coming down the aisle like, 'Hello everyone, I know what you're all thinking'. It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev.

"It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."



She went on to gush: "I don't subscribe to the idea that you offer more stability if you're married because we know loads of marriages end in divorce. But Kev, I don't want to sound too gushing or soppy, but I couldn't have done this without Kev.

Dooley added: "I couldn't have done this with anyone else."



