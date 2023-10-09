Stacey Dooley is "not okay" with daughter Minnie watching Strictly

Stacey Dooley posted to social media to share her emotional reaction to her daughter Minnie watching Strictly Come Dancing.

Stacey, who won the 2018 series with her now-partner Kevin Clifton, posted a video of her daughter watching Strictly Come Dancing. In the video, Minnie was watching her father Kevin perform.

"NO IM NOT OKAY 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 First time I’ve been home for Strictly and legit Minnie loves it 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I feel so emosh," Stacey wrote.

"Her little face watching her Daddy’s show 😭 And you know what’s mad? 2 Minnie’s?! And @tommyblaizeofficial in the shot …she came out to his song!"

She continued: "For every parent that messaged us when we did the show…. NOW I GET IT, it’s a different show through your babies eyes 😭. (Blame the OTT on the jet lag pls)."

In the comment section, Stacey also clarified: "Also. Don’t @ me. 🫶🏻 She crawled over that close (tele on the floor cos we’ve just moved). She won’t be there for long before you tell me she shouldn’t be that close etc."

Stacey and Kevin became an item publicly in early 2019 after wrapping Strictly the year before. They announced they were expecting a child together in 2022 before they revealed their daughter, Minnie, had been born earlier this year.

Kevin left Strictly in 2020 but has returned to the show this year to host the Choreography Corner segment on Strictly: It Takes Two.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

