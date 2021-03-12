Stacey Dales recaps highlights from Oklahoma's pro day

Reuters

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion who lifted the Qatar Open title over the weekend, received a bye into the second round in Dubai but retired in the second set against Swiss Jil Teichmann who was leading 6-2 3-4. The Miami Open, which is a WTA 1000 event like Dubai, is set to begin on March 23. Kvitova is the latest top 10 player to pull out in Dubai after Romanian defending champion Simona Halep skipped the tournament with a lower back issue, while Australia's world number one Ash Barty also withdrew to nurse a left leg injury.