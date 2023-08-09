Stacey Dales: Justin Fields, Bears starters expected to play in preseason opener
"Inside Training Camp Live" discusses quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.
Consider this less a change in philosophy and more a change in Fields' execution of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system.
Herbert said Wednesday as camp opened he was happy to get the extension done so it wouldn't be a distraction from what Los Angeles now needs to accomplish.
"My actions are not a true reflection of me," Ruggs said as he apologized to the victim's family in court.
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer start off by recapping a wild week in the baseball world, including the best baseball fight in years between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson, New York Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton speaking on the Chicago White Sox culture and the Yankees' piling health issues that are starting to affect their ability to contend for a World Series. Later, Hannah and Zach keep things positive by discussing the most impressive team in baseball in the Atlanta Braves and break down Ronald Acuna Jr's historic season. The hosts finish things off by discussing the controversy surrounding the Baltimore Orioles ownership after they suspended their announcer Kevin Brown for some comments he made about the team on-air.
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.
Case Keenum, who's spent over a decade in the NFL and has seen up close what makes an effective starter, had some thoughts about Stroud on Monday.
Eric Bieniemy is hoping his success with the Chiefs can carry over to the Commanders.