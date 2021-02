Associated Press

The PGA Tour is approaching the one-year anniversary of when it shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Commissioner Jay Monahan is happy the tour has not had to stop at any point since it returned in June. “I thought by the time we came back here or The Players, we'd be much further along,” Monahan said last week at Riviera. There will be no fans at the Workday Championship in Florida, a one-time stop for the World Golf Championship that was supposed to be in Mexico.