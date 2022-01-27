Stacey Dales: 49ers 'optimistic' Trent Williams will play vs. Rams

Associated Press

Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, tasked with turning around a franchise mired in mediocrity for much of the past decade. The person confirmed the move to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement by the Bears. Eberflus has spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator, helping turn around a unit that ranked among the league’s worst.