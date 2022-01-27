Stacey Dales: 49ers 'optimistic' Trent Williams will play vs. Rams

NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports that San Francisco 49ers 'optimistic' offensive tackle Trent Williams will play vs. Los Angeles Rams. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

