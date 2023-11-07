St. Xavier-Trinity rematch set. Here's what to know about 6A KHSAA football playoff games

Here’s a look at Friday’s Class 6A second-round football playoff games involving Louisville-area teams.

Rankings are from the final Kentucky High School Football Media Poll of the season.

St. Xavier (8-3) at Trinity (8-3), 7 p.m.

Trinity quarterback Zane Johnson and his teammates have been on a roll since their September victory against St. Xavier.

This will be the earliest playoff meeting between the rivals since 2015, when the Shamrocks won a second-round matchup 34-7.

No. 4 St. Xavier will look to avenge a 45-10 loss to Trinity on Sept. 22. After allowing an average of 37 points during a 1-3 stretch against Cincinnati Elder, Trinity, Ryle and Manual, St. Xavier’s defense has gotten healthy and allowed 12 total points in four straight wins over Meade County, Pleasure Ridge Park, Bowling Green and Oldham County. That stretch included three shutouts. Junior Thomas Andriole got the start at quarterback in the playoff opener against Oldham County, completing 4 of 7 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns and also running for a score.

Starting with the rout of St. Xavier in September, No. 2 Trinity has won six in a row. Freshman quarterback Zane Johnson had a breakout performance against the Tigers at L&N Stadium and has prospered in the starting role, passing for 1,631 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. Junior Jeremiah Lynn is the top target (41 catches, 688 yards, 10 TDs). Senior Clint Sansbury (865 rushing yards, 18 TDs) leads the rushing attack for an offense that’s averaged 40.2 points during the winning streak.

Ballard (8-3) at Manual (9-2), 7:30 p.m.

Ballard's Maurice Stephens helped spark the Bruins to a first-round playoff victory against Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday.

No. 7 Ballard rallied to beat Pleasure Ridge Park, 28-21, in its playoff opener Friday. The Bruins got a big lift from junior speedster Maurice Stephens, who scored on a 21-yard run and a 92-yard kickoff return. Stephens, a wide receiver and cornerback, has scholarship offers from Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky and Miami (Ohio). Ballard has lost 10 straight meetings against Manual, including playoff matchups in 2013 and 2015. The Bruins’ last victory over the Crimsons came in 2012, 21-0.

No. 3 Manual rolled past Eastern, 58-28, on Friday as sophomore Gerian Traynor rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns and senior Eli Creech passed for 196 yards and three scores. Junior Willis Nofsinger had three catches for 80 yards and two scores and has emerged as a key playmaker in Manual’s offense. Nofsinger has seven touchdown catches this season and has 36 receptions over the past five games.

Fern Creek (7-4) at Male (10-1), 7 p.m.

Male's Max Gainey recorded seven catches for 151 yards and four touchdowns in a first-round playoff victory.

Down 32-13 early in the fourth quarter, Fern Creek rallied for a 36-32 victory at Simon Kenton on Friday. Kaleb Passmore’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Carr with 17 seconds left was the game-winner. Passmore passed for 216 ­yards and threw all three of his touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. Landon Edwards had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown and also had five tackles (two solo) and an interception.

Kolter Smith passed for 313 yards and six touchdowns as No. 1 Male beat Great Crossing, 49-15, on Friday. Senior Max Gainey (seven catches, 151 yards, four TDs) and junior Antonio Harris (three catches, 134 yards, two TDs) were the top targets in the passing game and form one of the state’s top receiving tandems. The Bulldogs defeated Fern Creek, 61-13, on Oct. 13 as Smith threw seven touchdown passes, including four to Harris.

Bullitt East (9-2) at Ryle (7-4), 7 p.m.

Bullitt East's Jack Zwernemann has accounted for 35 touchdowns this season.

No. 8 Bullitt East, the defending state champion, beat Campbell County, 20-17, in overtime Friday. After the Camels kicked a field goal on their overtime possession, Bullitt East quarterback Jack Zwernemann rushed for a 4-yard touchdown on third down to give the Chargers the victory. Zwernemann is Bullitt East’s top rusher and has accounted for 35 touchdowns this season (23 passing, 12 rushing).

No. 9 Ryle rolled past Southern, 59-0, on Friday as senior quarterback Logan Verax passed for 195 yards and four touchdowns. Verax has passed for 2,808 yards and 24 touchdowns this season and leads Class 6A in passing yards. Junior Landon Lorms leads Class 6A in receptions (78) and has 873 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Raiders have a five-game winning streak after losing three in a row to powerhouses Highlands, Christian Academy and St. Xavier.

