St. Xavier edges DeSales in overtime thriller, snaps four-game losing skid in series

It took some extra time, but the St. Xavier High School basketball team finally got over the hump against DeSales.

Chance Dillingham scored seven of his team-high 19 points in overtime — including a big 3-pointer — to lead the Tigers to an 81-72 victory over DeSales on Friday.

No. 7-ranked St. X (22-3) had lost four straight meetings against its Catholic school rival.

In front of a packed house, the Tigers scored the first seven points of overtime to take control. Dillingham’s 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 72-65 lead at the 3:00 mark.

Damone King’s 3-pointer pulled the Colts (19-8) within 74-70 with 1:30 left, but they never got closer.

King had 20 points and nine rebounds but also committed eight of DeSales’ 14 turnovers. Liberty signee Will Gibson added 19 points for the Colts.

This story will be updated.

DESALES 18 20 15 12 7 - 72

ST. XAVIER 15 26 14 10 16 - 81

DeSales (19-8) – Brady Cummins 12, Logan Tharp 11, Landon Thompson 6, Damone King 20, Will Gibson 19, Prince Kahnplaye 4.

St. Xavier (22-3) – Will Hanke 14, Graham Krezmien 6, Chief Cameron 10, Chance Dillingham 19, Jeremiah Jackson 10, Connor Klein 5, Bryce Johnson 10, Brandon Dayes 5, NoaSosa Friedman 2.

