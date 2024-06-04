St. Thomas More's Kaitlin Strain claims Class A girls golf title

Jun. 4—SIOUX FALLS — A strong back nine lifted Kaitlin Strain, of St. Thomas More, to the Class A girls golf individual championship on Tuesday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.

After entering Day 2 in a three-way tie for the lead, Strain fell slightly off the pace with a 3-over 39 on the front nine. But as she'd done on Monday, Strain recovered with a 1-over 36 on the back nine to card a 75-stroke second round, the best individual round of the tournament.

Strain finished with a two-day total of 152 strokes, fending off another Day 1 co-leader in Sioux Falls Christian's Tori Peterson and West Central's Ari Jacobs, who started the day one stroke back of the leaders, for the individual title. Peterson and Jacobs tied for second place at 154 strokes.

Rounding out the top five individual finishers were Sioux Falls Christian's Cecelia VanDenTop (158) in fourth place and Lennox's Ashlee Sweeter and Vermillion's Ronnie Wilharm (159) in a tie for fifth.

Chamberlain's Alexis Cronk (171) finished as the top Mitchell-area golfer in a three-way tie for 18th place, while Winner Area's Gracie Root (174) was one of six golfers to tie for 24th. Parkston's Gracie Oakley (175) used a nine-stroke improvement from Day 1 to climb into a tie for 30th out of 87 golfers in the final standings.

Led by three top-10 finishers, Sioux Falls Christian cruised to the team title. The Chargers followed a Day 1 score of 319 with a 315 on Day 2, finishing 32 strokes clear of second-place Vermillion (666 strokes). West Central (694) edged out Madison (696) for third and fourth place, respectively, with Aberdeen Roncalli (739) rounding out the top five.

Chamberlain (762) was seventh and Winner Area (779) was eighth of 12 teams with at least four qualified golfers in the final team standings.