St. Thomas More slows Ju'Juan Johnson, LCA down to win 2nd straight state championship

NEW ORLEANS — Expectation was plenty of offense and points inside the Caesars Superdome. That's been the treatment the past three meetings between District 4-4A rivals St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian the last two seasons, including last season's state championship game.

Both defenses actually took the first steps, but it was the Cougars' defense that made the most impactful plays and did a solid job of keeping LSU football commit and LCA star quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson hemmed up enough.

Behind an interception return for a touchdown and forcing two turnovers on downs in a one-score game, STM outlasted the Knights, 35-21, to capture its second straight LHSAA Division II Select state title Saturday afternoon.

For the second straight season, the Cougs defeated LCA for the championship and Saturday's win capped off a 14-0 season for STM.

Big plays

St. Thomas More meandered through much of the first half. But it completely swung the momentum in the final minute of the second. Senior linebacker Brody Latiolas stepped in front of a Johnson pass and returned it 80 yards for game-tying pick-6 as time expired for the half.

Big players

Interceptions set the tone for the early going in the game. STM's Gavin Duplechin intercepted a tipped pass on the second play of the game. Duplechin helped lead a solid performance from the Cougars secondary against one of the best QBs in the state. Duplechin had 6.5 tackles.

A couple of drives later in the first, LCA's Chris Helaire picked off Sam Altmann on an out route. Helaire led the Knight's defense in tackles with seven along with two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Despite some miscues, Johnson put together a performance that kept the Knights in it for most of the game, throwing for 270 yards while rushing for 187 yards and all three of LCA's TDs.

For the Cougs, running back John Luke St. Pierre scored two touchdowns and had 72 yards.

They said it

"I was tired, I'll tell you that," Latiolas said of his pick-6. "But it was just from the Throw-up Thursdays and all the training that we've had, a new mode unlocks. Then it's just go time and you don't stop moving your feet. It worked out for me."

"He's definitely in that very small group," STM coach Jim Hightower said of Johnson, who was among the best players he's coached against. "Kevin Faulk is probably in my opinion the best player I've ever seen. He himself could take over a ballgame and I saw him do it. But Ju'Juan is definitely in a very small group."

"If I knew, I'd be able to change things," Knights coach Hunter Landry said of what's the edge between LCA and STM right now. "Hats off to a great team. Our defensive staff did a great job of giving us a chance. We talked about if we could slow them down and get in a good spot offensively. We weren't able to cash in on some fourth downs. But ultimately, it all falls on me. I've got to be better moving forward."

