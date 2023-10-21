St. Thomas More dashes Teurlings Catholic's dreams in stunning rally in rivalry matchup

Through seven games, a slate that's included big wins over big-name opponents, there weren't many questions left out there for No. 1 St. Thomas More.

But one loomed for Hall of Fame Cougars head coach Jim Hightower and crosstown, District 4-4A rival Teurlings Catholic supplied the hair-raising quiz inside Cougar Stadium in their marquee showdown Friday night.

STM hadn't trailed in any of its first seven contest but from the Rebels grabbed the early momentum and carried it through a hefty portion of the tussle, leading for more than 33 minutes and by as much as 17 points in the second quarter.

Despite it being a test they haven't faced this season, Cougs remained steady, weathered the storm. Its defense got a stop at the 1 with the offense reclaiming the lead off a 99-yard touchdown drive with 1:14 left to vanquish Teurlings' dreams in the thrilling 35-34 victory.

"It starts during the summer on 'throw up Thursdays' where we come out here on the field and do some conditioning," said STM cornerback Gavin Duplechin, who got the game-sealing interception with 1:09 left. "It's crucial and it gets us through it. That's how we have that endurance to be able to stop them at the 1.

"We went fake cove-2 man coverage. I stayed on my man and I saw (Teurlings QB) Preston Welch threw inside. I was prepared for the good accurate ball to the outside shoulder. When I threw it I broke to it."

St. Thomas More (8-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten on the season. The Rebs (5-3, 1-2) rebounded emphatically from its embarrassing 62-3 home loss to Lafayette Christian the week to push one of the state's best teams to the brink.

Teurlings controlled the ball for more than 15 minutes in the second half, highlighted by a 17-play drive that spanned nearly nine minutes. On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Rebels coach Dane Charpentier elected to go for it instead of take the points and STM's defense got the big-time stop.

"It's really my fault, we should've kicked a field goal," Charpentier said after his team's gut-wrenching loss. "I thought we could get the ball in the end zone. A field goal would've put us up 9, I should've taken the points. It was a risk and it ended up biting us. I thought we could get two yards but they kept us out."

Inside St. Thomas More's 99-yard, game-sealing drive

Like most of Sam Altmann's passes, he turned to senior wide our Landon Strother to get the offense out of goal posts' shadow from the 1 with an 11-yard pass to kickstart the drive with 6:55 on the clock, trailing 34-28.

STM's not known for its methodical drives but Hightower, offensive coordinator Shane Savoie and company knew now was the time in the face of stiff adversity. The offense churned out a 16-play symphony featuring plenty of Strother and senior running back Hutch Swilley before Gabe Mocek plowed in from the 3 on his second touch of the game.

The Cougs converted three third downs, all passes from Altmann to three different receivers.

"We knew we had to execute," said Strother, who had 146 receiving yards and two TDs. "We did what we had to do. Just making big plays, that's what helped us tonight."

How Teurlings Catholic turned itself around to push STM after big loss to LCA

For the first time this season, the Rebels had two healthy tailbacks. Dane Charpentier used that his offense's advantage and the offensive line answered the bell.

Ayden Trahan, DougE Viltz, along with quarterback Preston Welch, combined for 243 rushing yards and one TD.

Teurlings QB Preston Welch breaks Louisiana football legend Jake Delhomme career record

With his second touchdown pass on the night in the second quarter, Welch eclipsed former Rebel standout and Ragin' Cajun star signal caller Jake Delhomme's career TD pass record at 66.

Welch, the three-year starter for the Rebs, now has 68 passing touchdowns and has at least two more games to add to that total. Welch finished the night 15-for-21 for 200 yards and three scores through the air and added 83 rushing yards.

