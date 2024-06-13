St. Thomas More Catholic High swimmer to take part in Olympic qualifying trials

(KLFY)– For Marie Landreneau, swimming is something that runs in the family.

“My parents swam in college. Both of my parents swam at Ouchita Baptist University and it’s always something that my family does. So it’s nothing I really thought about. I’ve always done it,” Landreneau said.

So when she decided to swim competitively, Landreneau’s loved ones were on board with the idea.

“They were excited,” Landreneau said. “I think they just wanted me to do something that I was happy with. We’ve always had a rule in my house. You have to play at least one sport, and something was just kind of an easy sport to pick right off the bat.”

Landreneau said she enjoys the community that she’s found while swimming.

“Swimming has some of the best quality people and I love my teammates so much. That’s probably one of the biggest reasons,” she said.

In June, she advanced to the Olympic team trial qualifiers in the 200-meter freestyle.

Her time was half a second over the time trial standard.

“I was really excited,” she said. “I’ve known for about a year and a half that I had it in me to go the time. It’s just a matter of actually doing it. So I’ve been training for it for the past year and a half and doing a lot of doing a lot of extra things and having a lot of support with that.”

Landreneau said while qualifying for Paris is a long shot, she is proud to go and compete with some of the country’s best.

“I’m just blessed to be there,” Landreneau said. “There’s only two people at every event make it. So I’m really just blessed to be able to go and have that kind of competition and be with those hard-working and talented people.”

Landreneau is one of two qualifying swimmers from the City of Lafayette (COLA) swim team.

Jillian Barczyk qualified in the 200, 400 and 800-meter freestyle.

The Olympic trials begin June 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

