St. Thomas More blisters Brother Martin in marquee matchup of Select Division teams

Dodging raindrops weren't gonna be in the cards for St. Thomas More or Brother Martin at Cougar Stadium on Friday night.

The gloomy weather delayed kickoff by 15 minutes and it casted a haphazard, almost slip-n-slide contest in the early going between two teams that played for state championships last season.

STM rode the early momentum wave, bolstered by a quick, 24-yard touchdown from senior running back Hutch Swilley that preceded another touchdown 37 seconds later off an recovered onside kick by Brendan Bourque that led the Cougs to the 41-7 victory over the Crusaders.

The teams combined for three fumbles and more than 100 penalty yards.

STM quarterback Sam Altmann and both Crusader QBs Seth Dazet and Hudson Fields combined for more than 30 incomplete or dropped passes and all three threw an interception. Cougar cornerback Brian Broussard intercepted Fields' errant pass in the third and returned it 70 yards to the house to put STM up 41 points.

Brother Martin had almost as many penalty yards and offensive yards by halftime. After trailing 41-0, the Crusaders added a touchdown rush from Sidney Harris Jr., to erase the shutout late in the third quarter.

Swilley missed the first two games of the season due an injury. It didn't take him long to find some footing, scoring on his fourth carry of the game and eventually was a bright spot for St. Thomas More (3-0), finishing with 76 yards on 12 carries.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 3 UPDATES High school football in Acadiana: Live updates from Week 3

TOP PERFORMERS FROM WEEK 1 LHSAA football: Top performers in Acadiana area for Week 1

The Cougars defense led by Hayden Hernandez, senior defensive lineman Adam Guidry and senior safety Peyton David's third-quarter pick that led to a fast Cougars touchdown, relinquished very little room to operate for Brother Martin (2-1) all night.

In the only stressful sequence it faced, after Crusader safety Kaeden Goodman returned an interception off Altmann back to the STM 9. Two plays later, Brother Martin put the ball on the dirt and Hernandez recovers to put the threat to bed.

Altmann ended the night 10-of-24 for 118 yards and two total touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: St. Thomas More blisters Brother Martin behind turnovers