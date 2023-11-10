St. Thomas basketball preps for home opener
The St. Thomas men's basketball team hosts Idaho State Friday night in its home opener at Schoenecker Arena, a game you can watch on Fox 9 Plus. Hear from coach John Tauer and forward Parker Bjorklund.
The St. Thomas men's basketball team hosts Idaho State Friday night in its home opener at Schoenecker Arena, a game you can watch on Fox 9 Plus. Hear from coach John Tauer and forward Parker Bjorklund.
It's time to jump into some free-agent pickups who could give your fantasy basketball team a lift.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down Week 10's matchups and reveals what we should actually be watching for.
Two fantasy-friendly teams will square off in Week 10, but which of them will put on the best performance? Jorge Martin and Scott Pianowski pick their sides.
Being open and communicating with teammates, trying to lead with Kyle Kuzma and learning French are all key parts of Poole's efforts to build a foundation in Washington.
Nick Freidel scored five points in the final 3.8 seconds of regulation to force OT vs. Kent State.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Rebels are already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
There are two top-10 matchups on tap as Michigan visits Penn State and Georgia hosts Ole Miss.
Jones was taken off the field on a backboard during the third quarter.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
Cam Thomas stepped onto P.J. Tucker’s foot and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes are 4-5 and face two ranked opponents in their final three games.
The Atlanta Hawks social media team went Twitter after dark with its most recent social campaign.
Though caught off guard, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he and Xavier McKinney have since cleared the air.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
"I want that damn carpet."
"I don't want to have any doubts on my mind that it's going to come back and continue to linger throughout the season.”
There are some concerning developments regarding a number of individual players who can make or break the season for teams with considerable playoff aspirations, which we should already be raising as red flags.