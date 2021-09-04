St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. James Academy
An Ole Miss softball assistant coach is accused of having affair with a student-athlete, reportedly sparking a Title IX investigation.
Dave Roberts was out of pitching and Gabe Kapler was about to put his ace in left field. In a wild game, the Giants found a way to outlast their archrival.
That was ... confusing.
After making five unforced errors in the second-set tiebreaker, Naomi Osaka screamed, threw her racket and left the court, a towel covering her head.
Jordan Spieth joins the new-dad club in November, after a hopeful turn on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
The Bucs and Chiefs are the favorites to get back to the Super Bowl, but our Power Rankings ahead of Week 1include plenty of worthy challengers in both conferences. Are the Pats in that mix?
The 18-year-old is now the youngest man to knock off a top-3 player in the world at the US Open since 1973.
A Philadelphia news station trolls Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons in an unflattering way.
P.J. Fleck was very gracious in defeat. Hear the compliments he gave Ohio State after the game.
While his season may be over, Phil Mickelson isn't backing down in his latest golf-shaft argument directed at the USGA.
Kenneth Walker III rushed 23 times for 264 yards and four touchdowns in his Michigan State football debut.
DeAndre Jordan plans to sign with the Lakers after completing a buyout with the Pistons, who acquired him in a trade with the Nets.
18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulled off a huge upset on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Wednesday night's U.S. Ryder Cup team dinner included plenty of strategy and potential pairing talk but no détente between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
Everything you need to know for Saturday's Xfinity race from Darlington, including start time, lineup, TV info and more.
When it comes to fans and players, Brooks Koepka thinks everyone can do a better job at being respectful to one another.
Watch the Browns new practice squad kicker boom a 71-yarder:
Michigan State Spartans football game time, TV channel, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Northwestern Wildcats in Big Ten opener
The Los Angeles Lakers have been dubbed a new nickname from an Eastern Conference executive.
Johnny Bench was told he would be in the hospital if he wasn't vaccinated.