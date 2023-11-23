St. Thomas Aquinas shines on the ground with a big second half to beat Immaculata

BRIDGEWATER – Coming back from an emotional, close playoff loss isn’t always easy. Throw in that several players were sick last week, and St. Thomas Aquinas had all the reason to mentally pack it in Wednesday night against Immaculata.

The Trojans did start slow, but gained steam on the ground and their stellar defense shined in a 42-14 win with a big second half.

Elijah Abass-Shereef rushed for three touchdowns and Chase Young added two scores with a chunk of key scampers. Each player surpassed 1,000 yards for the season in the win. Quarterback Roman Blanks deftly ran the offense and added a 1-yard TD run.

Action from the St. Thomas Aquinas against Immaculata game on Nov. 22, 2023

Give the big guys upfront some credit, as well. The offensive line of Khyan Adams, Steve Coghan, Thomas Schwegler, Caden Sternlieb and Elijah Thomas paved the way.

Wednesday’s meeting very well could have been a NJSIAA Non-Public B playoff game. St. Thomas Aquinas received the No. 2 seed and fell to third-seeded DePaul 13-10 in the semifinals on Nov. 10. Fifth-seeded Immaculata lost 36-33 to No. 4 Holy Spirit in the quarterfinals on Nov. 3.

Immaculata, which has competed in the Super Football Conference since 2020, no longer plays any Somerset County or Middlesex County teams. Wednesday, the Spartans – coming off nearly a three-week layoff – welcomed its parochial neighbors from the Big Central Conference.

The athletic directors from both schools said they hope to make this an annual game, but weren’t sure if it would always be around Thanksgiving.

Wednesday, Immaculata took a 7-0 lead with 2:39 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard pass from Mason Geis to Owen Blum. STA tied it 7-7 on Young’s 4-yard run.

In an instant, Immaculata took a 14-7 lead as Anthony Brown took the kickoff, made a couple cuts and just outran everyone for a 90-yard score with 6:29 left in the first half.

The Trojans, however, added two touchdowns and took a 21-14 lead into the intermission.

Other big plays included Christian Magliacano blocking a punt and Davon Grant forcing a fumble that was recovered by Khalil Stubbs.

NOTE: This article will be updated with more details and quotes. Please check back. Thanks for following our coverage and have a nice Thanksgiving.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ football: St. Thomas Aquinas beats Immaculata