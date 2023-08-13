St. Thomas Aquinas Knights 2023 high school football preview

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS KNIGHTS

HEAD COACH: Kevin Henderson, first year

LAST YEAR: 0-8, 0-3

POSTSEASON: Division VII, Region 25

RETURNING LETTERMEN (7)

Carl Bonner, RB, 5-11, 170, So.

Isaiah Bragg, RB-OLB, 5-9, 165, So.

DJ Downing, RB-DB, 5-8, 165, Jr.

Luke Gordan, LB-ATH, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Mattie McCleskey, OL-DL, 6-1, 230, Jr.

Gabe Regimbal, QB-DB, 5-11, 165, So.

Cameron Vaughn, DE-WR, 6-2, 170, So.

IMPACT PLAYERS: Outside linebacker Luke Gordan and lineman Mattie McCleskey are experienced players who can provide the leadership needed for St. Thomas Aquinas to be successful. ... The Knights hope to get the ball in running back Carl Bonner's hands as much as possible. First-year head coach Kevin Henderson said Bonner is one of the fastest players in the area. ... Gabe Regimbal is competing for the starting quarterback job.

WHAT'S NEW: Massillon transfer Demari Menard is showing great promise at running back and strong safety. The Knights have also added McKinley transfer Mykel Gilmore and Central Catholic transfer Joey Sinclair. Henderson said Gilmore is a solid tackler who has a nose for the football. Sinclair has the potential to be an impact player at outside linebacker and on special teams. ... Henderson expects receiver-defensive back Drevan Barnes to contribute in the passing game and in the secondary. He has also been impressed with Jeremiah Wesley on the offensive line and at linebacker. ... Freshman Cal Stewart is vying for the starting quarterback job.

OUTLOOK: There's nowhere to go but up for a program that reached the third round of the playoffs just three years ago. Aquinas has lost 16 straight games since then. Building a roster to field a team has been one of the program's biggest challenges. The Knights had to cancel two games in 2022 due to a lack of available players and went into their final game against Central Catholic with just 25 on the roster. Aquinas hopes Henderson is the man who can help turn things around. He has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including a six-year run as head coach at Timken. He spent the past five seasons on Brian Gamble's staff at Sandy Valley and also coached at GlenOak and Walsh University. "We will be very competitive in football once we identify our players' strengths and weaknesses," Henderson said. "It's our responsibility to put them in the best position to make plays. They will also have to become confident in each other's abilities and trust one another."

