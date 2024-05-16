St. Regis sends two golfers to state

May 15—St. Regis golfers continued to enjoy success this year, with two going to the state championships following a strong showing at the Class C Divisional meet in Great Falls this past weekend.

Advancing to this week's state tourney in Shelby are Jack Connolly and Dillon Thomas, both of whom finished in the top 20 in Great Falls.

The St. Regis boys team placed second with a plus 71 score. Manhattan Christian's boys won the team title with a +44.

Connolly, who was a state qualifier last year, fired an 85 and teammate Thomas carded a 93 to also qualify for the State finals.

The top 20 individuals from the West qualify for the state tournament, as do the top four teams.

Denver Thomas was third on the St. Regis team, shooting a 103, while Kaleb Park was fourth for the Tigers with a 107.

The tournament was held at the Anaconda Hills Golf Course in Great Falls.

St. Regis played a practice game this past Monday (May 13) in Hamilton. The two teams will also play for score this Tuesday and Wednesday in Hamilton, the site of this year's Class C State tournament this week.