St. Pius X hosts signing day for 11 student athletes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Pius X hosted a signing day for all of the Sartans’ student athletes moving on to the next level. In total, there are 11 seniors who will continue their athletic careers.
Mason Gladfelter – Wrestling – Minnesota West Community & Technical College
Jackson Miksch – Wrestling – Minnesota West Community & Technical College
Aidan Thomas – Football – New Mexico Military Institute
Jacob Maes – Baseball – Luna Community College
Alyssa Maes – Basketball – New Mexico Highlands
Bella Schultz – Swimming – New Mexico State
Taylor Wilson – Soccer – Eastern New Mexico
Gabi Casco – Softball – Central Washington
McKayla Cable – Softball – Central Washington
Ruben Jepson – Baseball – Ottawa
Cade Freeze – Golf – MidAmerica Nazarene
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.