St. Pius X hosts signing day for 11 student athletes

Bradley Benson
·1 min read
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Pius X hosted a signing day for all of the Sartans’ student athletes moving on to the next level. In total, there are 11 seniors who will continue their athletic careers.

Mason Gladfelter – Wrestling – Minnesota West Community & Technical College

Jackson Miksch – Wrestling – Minnesota West Community & Technical College

Aidan Thomas – Football – New Mexico Military Institute

Jacob Maes – Baseball – Luna Community College

Alyssa Maes – Basketball – New Mexico Highlands

Bella Schultz – Swimming – New Mexico State

Taylor Wilson – Soccer – Eastern New Mexico

Gabi Casco – Softball – Central Washington

McKayla Cable – Softball – Central Washington

Ruben Jepson – Baseball – Ottawa

Cade Freeze – Golf – MidAmerica Nazarene

