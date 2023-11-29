St. Philip suffers from opening night jitters in loss to Bronson

BATTLE CREEK — It was opening night of the high school boys basketball season.

And, it has come a bit earlier than normal on the calendar.

That combination might have been a big reason St. Philip found itself in a hole it couldn't dig out of early in this small-school rivalry tilt with Bronson.

St. Philip junior Colt Myers attempts to block a shot by Bronson freshman Warner Wotta during the season opening game at St. Philip Catholic Central High School on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

The Vikings jumped out big and held on to win as Bronson beat St. Philip, 66-48, in this non-conference boys basketball game at Sheila Guerra Gymnasium on Tuesday.

"A slow start. I think you saw a lot of first-game jitters out there," St. Philip coach Mike Kimber said, as the high school boys basketball season got started throughout the area on Tuesday about a week earlier than usual, as it isn't even December yet.

Kimber's take on his team's play summed up things fairly well in the first half as Bronson led 17-3 after the first quarter and was up 37-9 at halftime.

In the first 16 minutes, St. Philip was 3-for-23 from the field and the Vikings forced the Tigers into 14 first-half turnovers.

Despite the big lead, Bronson coach Damien Loveless agreed with his counterpart.

"I think we were a little anxious. You can definitely tell that was our Game 1," Loveless said. "We were sloppy. Hopefully, we got those first-game jitters out of the way.

"Obviously, you look at at the scoreboard, you'd think we did O.K. But early, in non-conference games, we are not looking at the scoreboard, we are trying to play our basketball, trying to learn our system... It feels better to walk out with a win.... And 1-0, is way better than 0-1, so we'll take it."

A big part of the early lead came from the outside shooting of Bronson junior Kamron Brackett, who finished with a game-high 30 points for the Vikings with Boston Bucklin adding 15 points in the win.

St. Philip did get a bit of the first-game jitters out of its system by the second half. The Tigers came out and outscored Bronson, 23-13, in the third quarter - more than doubling their first-half output. With 1:19 left in the third, St. Philip's Jackson Dzwik had a steal and a fast break basket to cut the lead to 49-30.

Early in the fourth quarter, Carter Dzwik drove to the glass, made the basket and converted a three-point play on the foul as the Tigers made it 52-37 with 5:40 remaining. However, that's as close as St. Philip would get.

"I am happy how we fought back," Kimber said. "I told them in the locker room at halftime, that was the worst half of basketball they will play all year. If the second half showed anything, I might be right. Really proud of how they fought back against a great Bronson team."

Jackson Dzwik led St. Philip with 18 points with Carter Dzwik adding 17.

St. Joseph 53, Harper Creek 47

Harper Creek opened at home and suffered a non-conference loss in a game that went down to the final minutes. Davion Roye had 14 points to lead the Beavers with Spencer Denny adding 12 and Dylan Eversole chipping in nine.

Williamston 53, Pennfield 38

Pennfield trailed 29-18 at halftime and couldn't recover in this non-conference loss. The Panthers cut the lead to six in the second half, but couldn't get any closer. Dayshaun Boykins had 10 points and five rebounds to lead Pennfield with Jonathan Lake adding 10 points.

Marshall 61, Eaton Rapids 49

Marshall opened with a decisive non-conference win over Eaton Rapids. Austin Burns had a double-double for the Redhawks with 15 points and 12 rebounds with Zavion Russ getting 13 points and six boards and Austin Miller and Ty Keeler each adding 11 points.

Portage Central 78, Coldwater 56

Coldwater junior Ayden Dirschell had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a non-conference loss for the Cardinals. Sophomore Gavin Taylor added 11 points and five rebounds.

Galesburg-Augusta 51, Climax-Scotts 28

Galesburg-Augusta jumped out to a 28-13 lead at halftime and came away with this non-conference win. Jeremiah Mann had 13 points to lead the Rams. Juan Abad-Reyes had 13 for Climax-Scotts.

Battle Creek Academy 50, Athens 40

Battle Creek Academy led 20-6 after the first quarter and held on as it opened with a win over Athens in non-conference play. Nathan Thomson had 17 points to lead BCA with Jordan Morey 13. Addison Stanton had 19 points for Athens with Heath Tigges adding 12.

