St. Peter's stuns Murray State, advances to first Sweet 16 in program history

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Tyger Campbell scored 16 points and fourth-seeded UCLA completed a more conventional path to the Sweet 16, beating fifth-seeded Saint Mary's 72-56 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. UCLA (27-7), which went all the way from the First Four to the Final Four last season, will face eighth-seeded North Carolina on Friday in the East Region semifinals in Philadelphia. ''We love to go out there and compete and we're just playing to win,'' Johnny Juzang said.