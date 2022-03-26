St. Peter's historic NCAA tournament run continues with upset of Purdue | SportsNite
On SportsNite, Vin Parise joins Jeane Coakley to recap St. Peter's stunning upset win over Purdue to become the first 15th seed to reach the Elite 8.
Daryl Banks III scored the tying and go-ahead baskets that pushed 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s to the brink of the Final Four, the tiny Peacocks thriving off a home-court edge to beat third-seeded Purdue 67-64 on Friday night.
UCLA men's basketball falls to North Carolina in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament by a final score of 73-66 on Friday, March 25 in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. The Bruins finish the 2021-22 season at 27-8 overall.
Saint Peter's takes its lead from coach Shaheen Holloway, playing with poise and composure. And the Big Ten drops out after Purdue meltdown.
Saint Peter's is on to the Elite Eight after an incredible upset of Purdue.
In 1994, Nolan Richardson's Arkansas team beat Coach K and Duke for the national title. Richardson thinks Razorbacks will send Coach K home Saturday.
In a matchup between two blue bloods who have combined for 17 national titles and 39 Final Fours, North Carolina edged UCLA to advance to the Elite Eight.
The center began the season with the Celtics but played a career-low 12 minutes per game. They traded him to the Rockets, who waived him.
Sean Miller just received his first recruiting commitment since returning as Xavier's men's basketball coach
Dave Nichol, who was hired in December as USC's inside receivers coach/associate head coach for offense, died Friday,
Kevin Kisner defeats Justin Thomas to advance to the weekend, and talks trash along the way.
Arch Madness is getting intense.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers gives an update on James Harden's hamstring injury.
The Knicks overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit thanks to outstanding play from their youngsters, coming back to defeat the Miami Heat 111-103 on Friday night.
Deshaun Watson held an introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns and the reactions were mixed online.
Keegan Bradley hit a shot on the 18th hole Thursday that left long-time former caddie John Wood in awe.
The refs remain undefeated in March Madness.
Cooper Kupp became the latest member of the Rams to sit courtside at a Lakers game on Wednesday night.
In 2017, the Browns traded for Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler. The Browns got a second-round pick for their trouble, since they were taking a $16 million guaranteed salary away from Houston’s books. Five years later, the Browns may need to apply similar creativity to the $18.8 million guaranteed salary owed to quarterback Baker Mayfield. Even [more]
Kansas' Jalen Wilson noticed the excitement on the other side. The top-seeded Jayhawks went from leading by 13 in the second half to trailing Providence by a point with their season in danger of slipping away. “I saw how excited they were getting, they started talking a little bit,” Wilson said.
Devin Booker took seeing Clippers guard Amir Coffey's name instead of his during Suns starter intros as disrespect before Thursday's game at Denver.