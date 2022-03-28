St. Peter's Cinderella run ends with 69-49 loss to No. 8 North Carolina in Elite 8

Saint Peters Doug Edert Isaiah Dasher after Elite 8 loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — North Carolina crushed all hope of a March Madness miracle in the early going Sunday, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s.

The eighth-seeded Tar Heels (28-9) made their record 21st Final Four, and next on their list is none other than archrival Duke and its soon-to-be-retiring coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

Next Saturday in New Orleans will mark the first Final Four meeting — first NCAA Tournament meeting, in fact — between the Tobacco Road archrivals whose campuses are separated by 11 miles.

Two nights earlier, Saint Peter’s (21-12) beat Purdue to become the first 15 seed to advance to an Elite Eight. But the underdog Peacocks are hardly the first team to see grand plans undone by one of the country’s top-line power programs.

After Carolina’s Leaky Black missed a free throw 2 1/2 minutes in, Bacot edged in for the offensive rebound and an easy putback. It gave Carolina a 7-0 lead. In its three tournament wins over Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue, Saint Peter’s had never trailed by more than six.

Late in the first half, Daryl Banks III’s attempted jam was rejected by the front of the rim. It made the Peacocks 5 for 27 on the night, and when Bacot dunked on the next possession, North Carolina led 36-15.

Fousseyni Drame led Saint Peter’s with 12 points and KC Ndefo had 10.