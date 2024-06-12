St. Pete City Council gets deep-dive briefing on proposed new Rays stadium

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays is projected to cost $1.3 billion.

On Wednesday, St. Petersburg City Council members were briefed on the details of the deal that would allow the team to keep playing in the city, but not all members believe the agreement is worth the expense.

New plans detail finances of Rays stadium deal

Council members were shown the latest renderings of the proposed stadium, showing a domed playing field, clear views for fans of the game, and huge windows offering views of the city.

Mayor Ken Welch made his pitch to the city council to turn the field of dreams into reality.

“This new Rays stadium is so much more than a stadium. It is a community asset that will be used throughout the year and will be the anchor that supports the development of the historic Gas Plant district,” said Welch.

Team officials say it will be a shining example of new stadium architecture.

St. Petersburg NAACP gives approval to Rays stadium deal

“We’ve been studying ballparks for the better part of 20 years now and we are excited to put all of that research and experience to work for our fans,” said Brian Auld with the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, not all city council members are sold on the plan.

Council member Richie Floyd says the agreement is not worth the expense.

“As of right now, we look to spend over the next 30 years, over $500 million on a baseball stadium, if you include the debt payment and so that’s worrying,” Floyd said. It’s one of the largest stadium subsidies in MLB history and there is no revenue return to the city from it.”

The city council must still vote on the entire deal. Some aspects must also be approved by the Pinellas County Commission and by Major League Baseball.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.