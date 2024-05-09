St. Pete council grills city, Rays over stadium development

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - On Thursday, the plan to build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays spent the day getting grilled by city leaders in St. Pete. The team and developers presented the project – including a batch of new renderings – to city council members during the meeting.

"As we're talking, please don't forget that we have accomplished something truly extraordinary here," said Rays president Brian Auld.

But despite reiterating that they would cover cost overruns and would stay in the city for 30 years, they were immediately hit by questions from almost every council member. Questions that included, what happens if the developer delays its hotel or office projects? What if Stu Sternberg sells the Rays? Could affordable housing be a low priority?

"To be blunt about it, there is a possibility that all of the affordable housing could be in one corner, wedged in next to the interstate," said St. Pete city council member Richie Floyd. "And so, I would like to see some protection for that added here."

Councilors were shown four phases of development that will start in 2025 and continue until 2045. The stadium would be east of Booker Creek, and have a central plaza of bars, restaurants and retail.

A Black history museum would line the creek, showcasing the damage done to families like St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch's, who once lived in the Historic Gas Plant District.

The Gas Plant is a historic Black neighborhood that was demolished to build the Trop and nearby highways. Families who were displaced were promised jobs and new homes, but those promises weren’t kept.

"This is a time of providence and progress. It's also a time of process," said Welch.

Councilors also asked for clarification for plans for a childcare center, why there's no grocery store and who would own the land under the museum. Even Councilor Floyd, who is cool to the stadium proposal, acknowledges there is an appetite for the Rays to stay.

"Half a billion for a stadium over 30 years is not what's in the public interest," he said.

When asked if there are enough people on council who share his view to kill the deal, he said, "no," flatly. Approvals had been expected to have already happened, and may still be two months away.

The hope had been to break ground by the end of this year, but now it could be in the first three months of 2025.

No vote has been set by city council, with another City of the Whole meeting expected to take place in June to give developers time to take today's feedback and make adjustments. City Council has a final vote on the project that has a 20-year timeline planned for June or July. Then, the Pinellas County Commission also has to vote on it.

No date has been set for the next meeting focusing on the new ballpark.

