St. Paul's Scotty Adelman is All-Ohio first team

Jun. 4—St. Paul senior pitcher Scotty Adelman was voted onto the first team in Division IV of the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Ohio teams, which were released on Thursday.

Adelman — who was also the Firelands Conference Pitcher of the Year and the District 9 Player of the Year — helped the Flyers (19-8, 12-2) to a fourth straight conference title, was 9-2 with a 2.17 ERA on the mound this season.

The NCAA Div. II Tiffin University recruit struck out 121 batters to 25 walks in 67 2/3 innings as batters hit just .197 against him.

In seven Firelands Conference starts, Adelman was 7-0 with a 1.36 ERA. He struck out 92 batters with 15 walks and allowed 32 hits in 46 2/3 innings.

The versatile Adelman was also the top player for St. Paul in the batter's box. He hit .443 (43 for 97) with six doubles, four triples, 20 RBIs and 33 runs scored. He also added 45 stolen bases. That total is unofficially the 16th-highest in Ohio history, and earns him a spot in the unofficial OHSAA state record book.

Adelman is the first pitcher in program history to be selected to the All-Ohio first team, and is the first All-Ohioan since 2017.

"We are extremely proud of Scotty," St. Paul coach Aaron Fries said. "St Paul baseball will be forever grateful for his commitment to excellence. He led us statistically in 18 major categories, and while his performance between the lines was spectacular this season, he was equally impressive as a leader and mentor to many of our young players.

"In my first year as a coach, I could not have asked for a better player to be the leader of our team," he added. "He was the perfect combination of talent, work ethic and competitive spirit. Scotty has a very bright future in the game of baseball and I look forward to seeing what he does at the next level."

DIVISION II

Norwalk's Minor is second team

Junior infielder Ian Minor was selected to the second team in Div. II for the Truckers, who finished 17-11 this season.

In 28 games, Minor hit .432 (38 for 88) with 15 doubles, two triples, one home run and 32 RBIs while scoring 29 runs. On the mound, he was 3-3 with a 2.57 ERA in eight appearances (five starts). He struck out 41 batters and walked 17 in 35 1/3 innings.

Earning honorable mention for Norwalk was junior catcher Sam Battles. He batted .392 (40 for 102) with 11 doubles, a triple and 15 RBIs along with 31 runs in 28 games.

DIVISION III

Edison's Simon is honorable mention

Junior Thomas Simon was an honorable mention selection in Div. III for the Chargers (17-12).

Simon was 9-1 with a 0.94 ERA this season in 11 starts for the district champion Chargers. He struck out 111 batters with 16 walks in 67 2/3 innings this season. He also hit .317 with two doubles and 12 RBIs.

In a regional semifinal vs. Archbold on Thursday, Simon allowed two unearned runs on nine hits with 14 strikeouts and one walk while pitching nine innings of a 3-2 loss in 11 innings.