St. Pauls Mayor Pro Tempore Evans Jackson receives the Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Aug. 6—ST. PAULS — The mayor pro tempore here has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

The award was presented to Evans Jackson during his birthday party Saturday by state Sen. Danny Britt Jr. and state Rep. Brenden Jones, who joined by FaceTime video.

The award is the highest achievement for state service granted by the Office of the Governor. It is presented to people who have made a significant impact and shown "exemplary" service to their communities and state, according to The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.

Jackson said he was surprised to receive the honor.

"I had no idea," he said.

The mayor pro tem said the presentation left him speechless and "that's a hard thing to do."

"I was very honored to receive it," Jackson said.

"Mr. Evans' achievements are intertwined with his time of over 40 years as a member and leader in the fire department, service on the town board and service as a magistrate court judge," Britt said.

Jackson serves on the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners and is the St. Pauls Fire & Rescue chief. He has worked as the fire chief for about 18 years and rescue chief for three years. He retired as a magistrate after 18 years of service. Jackson continues to work as a pharmacist, with about 47 years of experience in the profession.

St. Pauls Mayor Elbert Gibson congratulated Jackson, whom he has known for 40 years and has worked with on the Board of Commissioners.

"There's not another person in this town that gives more to St. Pauls than Evans Jackson," Gibson said.

He described Jackson as "community-minded and highly motivated."

"He is well deserving of it," Gibson said of the recognition. "I'm proud of Evans."