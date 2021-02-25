St. Paul's Hedrick bet on himself paid off

Feb. 25—NORWALK — Most athletes feel like they have something to prove.

But in the case of St. Paul junior swimmer Ryan Hedrick, those stakes were much higher this winter.

Hedrick was the starting center for the Flyers on the offensive line in football in 2019 — but didn't return to the gridiron in 2020. After a season of battling injuries as the Flyers reached the second round of the Division VII state playoffs, Hedrick opted to focus on his swim career.

And on Thursday, he swims as an individual in the Division II state championships in the 100-yard breaststroke at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

"I knew walking away from football, I certainly had to prove something," Hedrick said. "It wasn't like I was walking away just to do it. I really had to bring it and show it was for a good reason.

"In that sense, it does feel good to know people see that and know I wasn't just a quitter or anything like that," he added. "I still worked hard to get to this point."

Throughout last winter, Hedrick noted his times were pretty solid compared to swimmers who had been competing on club teams for most of their lives.

"I took a leap of faith and saw my times were decent enough compared to others," he said. "I just thought with a little more time and work, and a higher level of training, this was possible if I applied it to myself."

Another key factor in Hedrick's rise to a state qualifier was the influence of the program's most decorated swimmer, 2020 graduate Jarret Schaffer.

Hedrick teamed with Schaffer — the only All-Ohioan in program history — along with Andrew Schaffer and Gavin Moffit last season at state in the 200 medley relay.

Jarret Schaffer was seventh in the breaststroke last season, giving Hedrick a front row view on how to swim the race.

"It really started with Jarret because I had a lot of information to take in from him, since it was his main stroke as well," Hedrick said. "It's an event that just kind of came to me.

"The movements, I understood how the stroke worked. Then with that wealth of knowledge Jarret provided allowed me to get so much further in my development of this stroke."

St. Paul head coach Stacy Stoll agreed on the influence of Jarret Schaffer, but added Hedrick also deserves a lot of credit.

"Ryan worked every practice like a great athlete," she said. "He had fun with his teammates, but also concentrated on perfecting his stroke. Having a role model like Jarret and seeing what was possible made for a great leadership spot for Ryan to follow in, and he stepped in there perfectly."

Stoll noted that Hedrick was unable to get in the pool right away at the start of the season, but he did other things to put himself in position to have a state caliber year.

"To make this season his, he went beyond the pool," she said. "He changed up his diet, too. The other swimmers could see how he was transforming and performing and he encouraged them to eat clean, too. This is a hard thing when swimmers burn so many calories each practice and their metabolism goes through the roof.

"Ryan became a well-oiled machine with a focus to get better everyday."

But Hedrick had to briefly hold his breath outside of the pool as well. Though some other districts had finished before he swam at the Bowling Green State University district on Feb. 19, he still knew he had to finish around a certain time.

"Finishing at one minute was borderline to make it out last year," he said. "So that's on your mind when you look up and see your time."

Hedrick swam the race in 1:00.42, narrowly missing finishing in under a minute. But as it turned out, he had claimed one of the at-large spots.

"I had done some quick math and looked up other districts, and once done, I contacted another swim mom to also double check my results — and they confirmed he made it," Stoll said of trying to figure out if Hedrick made the state field.

She also could tell while happy with his time, Hedrick was nervous if he had been fast enough.

"I wish I would have made a video of his reaction when I told him he was in," Stoll said. "It was priceless. "This boy was so beyond grateful for what God and his hard work has given to him."

His time is seeded 18th out of the 24 swimmers who will compete on Thursday. Unlike past years, there are no preliminaries, just the finals. It's yet another fallout from the pandemic.

"You have one time to prove that you deserve to be at state," Stoll said. "I am hopeful that he will move up in the rankings on Thursday. But Ryan is ready for this.

"As our season came to a close and we started tournament time, we dialed into our stroke focus. Ryan was dropping time in all his races and was really feeling good."

As the youngest of four siblings, Hedrick reflected on his family's athletic accomplishments at St. Paul.

Grady Hedrick played in the Div. VII state championship football game in 2014. Meghan and Davis Hedrick both competed in multiple state track and field championships with All-Ohio medals as well.

Now, after swimming on a relay at the state meet last season, Ryan is going to represent his family and school in an individual event.

"It's definitely a cool thing to look back on and finally feel like I've grown into some unspoken expectations that were kind of there for me," Ryan said. "You can sometimes certainly feel the pressure, seeing what they had done in classroom and athletically. They definitely grew into hard-working athletes.

"Our parents (Dave and Lisa) let us pursue our goals, they just had expectations that we work hard in what we do," he added. "And I think that's the biggest part about some of the success we've seen. Just being expected to work hard."