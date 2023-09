Sep. 22—ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls High School football game between the Bulldogs and Charlotte Latin has been moved up to a 4:30 p.m. kickoff due to the threat of inclement weather Friday evening.

The game had initially been moved up to 5 p.m., school officials announced Wednesday, before the additional time change was made Friday morning.

St. Pauls will hold its homecoming festivities as part of the football game.