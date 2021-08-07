St. Pauls 2nd in TRC Conference Cup results

Aug. 7—After a successful season for the St. Pauls athletic department that included conference championships in football, boys and girls basketball and volleyball, the Bulldogs finished second in the Three Rivers Conference in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings, announced by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association this week.

The Conference Cup is based on regular season performances within conference play and is designed to recognize the best interscholastic athletic performances within each of the NCHSAA's conferences.

St. Pauls finished with 91.5 points for the 2020-21 school year, narrowly missing the top spot behind Whiteville, who had 95.5.

Fairmont finished fourth with 60.5 points and Red Springs was seventh at 57 points.

East Bladen finished third in the TRC, a 1A/2A split conference, with West Bladen fifth, South Columbus sixth, West Columbus eighth and East Columbus ninth.

In the Sandhills Athletic Conference, a 4A league, Lumberton finished fourth with 83 points and Purnell Swett tied for sixth with Hoke County with 64 points.

Pinecrest easily won the SAC's Conference Cup with 135 points. Jack Britt was second, Richmond third, Scotland fifth ad Seventy-First eighth.

The 2020-21 school year was the last year of existing conference alignments, as the NCHSAA's realignment that takes affect this fall placed all five of Robeson County's schools in new conferences.

Lumberton and Purnell Swett will compete in the United 8 Conference, a 3A/4A split conference, with Douglas Byrd, Cape Fear, Gray's Creek, Jack Britt, Seventy-First and South View.

Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls will compete in the Southeastern Athletic Conference with Clinton, East Bladen, Midway and West Bladen.