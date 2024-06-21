St Pauli still without new coach as Eichner won't leave Karlsruhe

Promoted Bundesliga club St Pauli Hamburg must continue looking for a new coach as candidate Christian Eichner is staying put at second tier Karlsruhe.

Karlsruhe said on Friday that Eichner will be going nowhere and that talks are set to renew his contract which currently runs until 2025.

St Pauli need a new coach after Fabian Hürzeler moved on to Brighton & Hove Albion. At 31, he is to become the youngest permanent coach in the Premier League.

Hürzeler led St Pauli to the second tier title in the past season as they returned to the top flight for the first time since 2011.