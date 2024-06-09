St. Pauli head coach Fabian Hürzeler has verbally agreed to join Brighton

According to Sky Germany, a verbal agreement is in place between Brighton & Hove Albion and St. Pauli head coach Fabian Hürzeler.

As previously reported, the Premier League outfit had identified Hürzeler as a potential candidate to succeed Roberto De Zerbi. However, the seagulls appeared to be keeping their options open.

Nevertheless, after initial positive discussions with the St. Pauli head coach, Brighton now look set to lure Hürzeler away from the newly promoted Bundesliga side. With a verbal agreement between Brighton and Hürzeler having been made, it is now down to the two clubs to agree on an appropriate fee for the 31-year-old’s services.

It is understood that there is no release clause within Hürzeler’s contract, but instead, a gentleman’s agreement that the American-born head coach can leave when an attractive approach is made. Therefore, while negotiations are ongoing, it is not expected that St. Pauli will stand in Hürzeler’s way.

As well as this, Hürzeler has already been granted a work permit for England. Therefore, with everything in place for the 31-year-old to become the new Brighton boss, Hürzeler will soon be the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history.

GGFN | Will Shopland