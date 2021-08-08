With St. Paul teen's homicide unsolved for 50 years, family still wonders 'Why?'

Aug. 8—Bob Hamburge came home the night of his sister's 10th birthday and brought her gift upstairs to her bed, where she was supposed to be sleeping.

"I thought you forgot me," Therese Celine Bartlett told him.

"I could never forget you," said Hamburge, 19, who snuggled a Snoopy stuffed animal next to his sister.

It was the last time anyone in Robert Hamburge's family saw him alive. In the 50 years since he was killed in St. Paul, they can't forget him either. They wish his was a household name like some high-profile homicide victims — they wonder if that would have led to his case being solved.

Instead, Hamburge's five siblings still struggle with questions.

"Somebody knows and it's frustrating that nobody ever came forward with anything," said Mark Hamburge. "Here we sit as a family 50 years later, with basically no real information as to why and who."

The loss of Hamburge, who was heading into his sophomore year at the University of Minnesota, also left his family to sort through their emotions over the last five decades.

Bartlett, the youngest in the family, said it took her a long time to realize she couldn't put Bob's homicide behind her. It's part of who she is and she was shaped by the experience at a young age.

"I don't believe in closure. There's no such thing," she said. "I don't know that I believe in justice in this situation. Justice is fair and, even if the killer could ever be found and apprehended, it's still not fair."

Could Hamburge's homicide still be solved? The family knows it's a long shot, but some still hold out hope that a tipster will crack the case.

It's always disturbed Mark Hamburge that there wasn't widespread community outrage for the apparently random fatal beating of a young man.

"This wasn't just a car accident," he said. "This wasn't a shooting and he just happened to get hit. This was a heinous, violent crime. And I don't want to live in a society that thinks that, 'Oh well, fine, we don't have enough information. I guess we'll just move on.' He was a real person for 19 years. He was my brother."

Story continues

CRETIN CLASS RING HELPED IDENTIFY HIM

On Aug. 1, 1971, Bob Hamburge moved out of his family's Highland Park home and into his own apartment in the Cathedral Hill area, Mark Hamburge said.

"It was time for him to test his wings," said his sister, Ruthmarie Mitsch. Still, Hamburge's parents and friends worried about the neighborhood, which they regarded as dangerous at the time.

Bob Hamburge's roommate told police they went to the U's student union the night of Aug. 5, 1971, and played pool, then returned to their St. Paul apartment to drink beer and play cards, according to a police report.

Around 1:45 a.m. the next morning, Hamburge's roommate was going to sleep and Bob told him he was going "for a little walk," the report said.

"It was nothing unusual for Bob to walk around the block and have a smoke," said Jim Hamburge, the oldest of the siblings.

At 6:30 that morning, two youths were bicycling to work at the Como Zoo when they found Hamburge's body at St. Albans Street and Pleasant Avenue, according to a newspaper article from the time.

He had left his wallet at his apartment at Laurel and Western avenues, which leads his family to believe he didn't plan to be gone long.

Hamburge sustained major head injuries, among other wounds. On his finger was a 1970 Cretin High School class ring bearing his initials, RJH, which police used along with a school yearbook to identify him. His father had the grim task of going to the morgue to confirm it.

There were 20 homicides in St. Paul in 1971 and 14 the year before, according to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension statistics.

Hamburge's killing was one of five in or near the Summit-University area that were being investigated on a "priority basis," the police chief said in a December 1971 article. He said at the time that no connections had been found between the deaths.

Police department records indicate no arrests were made in any of those cases. The other four killings all were of men who were shot to death: Donald McCann, 56, in December in the 900 block of Laurel Avenue; Edward Jensen, 57, in November in the 700 block of West University Avenue; Helmer Johnson, 60, in July in the 100 block of Arundel Street; and John Breedlove, 31, in October 1970 in the same area where Hamburge's body was found a year later.

A police department representative said they were unable to find records about what happened in Breedlove's case.

REMEMBERED AS OUTGOING, IDEALISTIC

Growing up in a family of six siblings, Bob Hamburge was the third child. He was most like his father in his gregariousness and handsomeness, said Mitsch, who was three years older than him.

His smiley nature made him the favorite of their baby sitters and caretakers, she said. When he was older, he was the "fun" baby sitter to his younger sisters — he'd take the time to play with them and give them rides on the back of his bicycle, Bartlett said.

Nora Nell Hamburge, who was 11 when her brother was killed, remembered Bob playing his guitar as they listened to his Jimi Hendrix records.

Compared with the rest of the mostly straight-laced family, Bob was "a little more typical of the long-haired, sandaled, hitchhiking guys of the late '60s," said Bartlett, who recalled him as idealistic and worried about being drafted for the Vietnam War.

Twenty years ago, Mark Hamburge said he and Bartlett requested that St. Paul police take a renewed look at the homicide. Mark was just over a year younger than Bob and they were almost like twin brothers, sharing a bedroom for years and playing on the same sports teams.

Mark Hamburge said he continues to press for attention to Bob's case because, as he told Jim Hamburge, "If something like this happened to me, I would hope to God that you would not just let this go away."

RENEWED LOOK 20 YEARS AGO

The cold case was assigned to Sgt. Mark Kempe in 2001. The now-retired homicide investigator felt a connection to the case — he too graduated from Cretin, though he was several years younger and didn't know the brothers.

Because Hamburge was killed before the advent of DNA testing, Kempe checked to see if there was evidence in the case to examine forensically, but there was not. Police at the time found no eyewitnesses and neither did Kempe.

Hamburge's body was discovered among large piles of dirt at St. Albans Street and Pleasant Avenue, which today is near Interstate 35E's St. Clair Avenue ramp, but was a construction site at the time. There were several jagged pieces of rock in the area that were spattered with blood, a police report said.

The original investigator believed Hamburge had been brought there in a vehicle, and Kempe agreed.

Hitchhiking was more common at the time and Kempe wonders if Hamburge ended up getting a ride from someone "with a quick temper, a hothead," though it's not known if Hamburge willingly went in a vehicle.

Whatever happened, Jim Hamburge thinks there was more than one assailant because his brother was strong at 6-foot-2 and about 200 pounds.

"Bob could handle himself in any one-on-one situation, but he was beaten beyond recognition," said Jim Hamburge, who added that his brother was easygoing and not readily provoked.

CRIES OF 'HELP' HEARD

Police canvassed houses in the area that overlook the location. One man told police his son woke him up because he arrived home between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. and he lay awake for a short time when he heard cries for help coming from down the hill, according to a police report. He got up to look out the window, but trees blocked the view.

He heard one "voice calling, 'Help — help — help!' at sporadic intervals" for five to 10 minutes and "a sound like something hitting tin," the report continued. When the cries stopped, he heard a car driving away fast.

The man said he went back to bed, "thinking the events he described were caused by drunks," according to the report.

For all the things the family doesn't know about why Bob was killed, they do know he suffered, Mitsch said.

"I'm tormented by the fact that the last minutes of his life were painful," she said. "I don't want that for anyone, ever."

Detectives in 1971 followed all kinds of leads, though they didn't pan out, Kempe said, based on his review of their reports. Media coverage of the case in 2001 resulted in what Kempe thought was a promising tip that he spent a long time investigating, but he ultimately determined it pertained to a different homicide.

Kempe went back and talked to Hamburge's roommate and friends, who police had interviewed in 1971, to see if anyone had information they'd been reluctant to share immediately after he was killed. They did not.

In the years that have passed, when Kempe drives in the area where Hamburge's body was found, he still thinks of the case and says a prayer for Bob.

"He was just a kid and his life ended way too soon," he said. "Truly an innocent victim."

INNOCENCE LOST

Bartlett said she remembers everything about Aug. 6, 1971. It was a warm summer day, she was wearing one of her new birthday outfits, and she and Nora Nell were eating a lunch of SpaghettiOs when her parents suddenly came home.

Soon after, Bartlett was called into the den where her mother pulled her onto her lap. "She said, 'Your brother went out last night and never came home.' And that was all that was ever said to me about the event."

Frank Hamburge was a World War II veteran and he and his wife, Nell, instilled in their children a strong Catholic faith. Their way of coping was by not talking about their son and throwing themselves even more into their work, said Bartlett and Nora Nell Hamburge.

Their house came to feel like a morgue, Bartlett said.

"We would come home from school and all the shades would be drawn, my mother would be lying on her bed," she said. "We were told to be quiet, don't disturb her, don't make her cry. And it was that way for a couple of years."

Bartlett said it felt like she'd lost not only her brother, but also her parents, her childhood and her innocence. She and Nora Nell Hamburge leaned on each other for support as their three older siblings no longer lived at home.

Nora Nell Hamburge thinks of her life as "Before Bob" and "After Bob."

"It was having security ripped from you," she said. "It was very overwhelming. I can't even describe how soul crushing it was without being dramatic."

Bartlett said she doesn't blame her parents for not providing emotional stability to her and her sister because they could barely manage their own feelings.

"I don't know how they did it," she said. "They had to pick up the pieces and move on, and without any of the resources that would have been available to them today."

Years later, Mark Hamburge attended and then became a board member for the Victim Intervention Project Inc. (now called Survivor Resources), which has support groups for families of homicide victims and people who've died suddenly. His mother came to meetings and then his father.

"I think they found as much healing as they were ever going to find through that experience," Bartlett said. Frank Hamburge died in 2005 and Nell Hamburge in 2009.

Since more is known about trauma now, Bartlett said she hopes victims' relatives are able to access the support her family didn't get 50 years ago.

'WHAT WOULD YOU TELL BOB?'

In 2001, to mark 30 years since Bob was killed, Mark Hamburge spent countless hours making scrapbooks for each of his siblings. They are filled with memories of Bob, including letters from his parents and information about the case. He wants them to be passed on to the next generation, so Bob's story won't be lost.

Bartlett still has the Snoopy her brother gave her on her 10th birthday. Her birthdays since have not been times of celebration. They are days she especially remembers and misses Bob.

"I'm sorry that we didn't get to see who he was going to become," she said. "I envision he would have been a great dad and brought some much-needed levity to our family."

Bob Hamburge's family looks for ways to keep his memory alive in positive ways. The day after the 50-year anniversary, his five siblings gathered at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, where Bob was buried because his father was a veteran.

They've been thinking about the question, "If you were to meet Bob today, what would you say?" Some shared their answers aloud on Saturday.

Mark Hamburge said he would first ask his brother the questions that haunt them all: "Who did this to you? And why?"