St. Paul Saints strike out 12 times in 6-0 loss to Omaha Storm Chasers

Five Omaha pitchers combined to hold the St. Paul Saints to four hits while striking out 12 in a 6-0 win Wednesday night at CHS Field, keeping St. Paul from its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Storm Chasers starting pitcher Luis Cessa allowed two hits and struck out out five with one walk over five innings, and he was followed by an equally dominant stretch of relievers: Walter Pennington (one inning, one hit, three strikeouts), Evan Sisk (one inning, no hits, one strikeout), Carlos Hernandez (one inning, one hit, two strikeouts) and Will Klein (one inning, 0 hits, one strikeout).

The Storm Chasers scored five runs in the second inning, sending nine hitters to the plate against Saints starter Louie Varland. Varland pitched five innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

The Saints loaded the bases against Pennington in the sixth inning, but he struck out two to end the threat.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, in the first game of a rehab stint after being out since May 1 with knee pain, started in center field and went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. went 2 for 3 with a double for the Saints.

