St. Paul Olympic champion Sunisa Lee gets a theme song courtesy of local rapper

Aug. 8—When she isn't vaulting off a balance beam, 18-year-old Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee can groove to her new fan song on the Spotify app, courtesy of Twin Cities rapper Lil Crush.

The South Minneapolis musician, also known as 20-year-old Matthew Beachy, hosts a Tuesday night open mic at the Creators Space Cafe on West Seventh Street in downtown St. Paul and releases his music on the web. He and collaborators MN Fats (Jason Brown of Apple Valley) and promoter-manager Rich Da Plug (Rich Johnson of Apple Valley) were hanging out at home this month, watching Lee, a St. Paul-bred gymnast, wow the world from Tokyo, when inspiration struck like the Olympic Bell.

Lil Crush and MN Fats got to writing the 2:37-minute tribute song "Suni Lee," which Lil Crush vocalizes. With Rich Da Plug's help, they released the song over the weekend on Spotify through WEON Records.

"We did it in the last four days," said Rich Da Plug on Saturday, beaming with hometown pride. "We were watching the Olympics, and we were excited. I'm originally from St. Paul. Crush was originally in White Bear. Fats went to Apple Valley High School. I sent it to my buddy Steve Thao with CHAT (Center for Hmong Arts and Talent in St. Paul's Frogtown). He's a good friend of mine, and he's close with the (Lee) family. He's going to make sure the family hears it."

Here's some choice cuts from "Suni Lee," which opens with a recording of Lee herself talking about the bright lights of the competitor's arena:

"Reppin' gold on my neck like Suni Lee. I'm the greatest in the world, G-O-A-T. ... Put some gold on my girl's neck just like Suni Lee. ... Landed in Tokyo with them trained killers on my team. Fans screaming USA. We going make the world believe. You can be like Suni Lee. Yeah yeah yeah yeah. You can be like Gabby D. USA, yeah yeah. You can be like Simone B. ... Hard work, dedication, that's my legacy. G-o-l-d, that's my pedigree. ... Stuck to the plan. It's my chance to go down in history. I made the country number one. I did it for my family. And to inspire all the little kids in my community."

The song is available online at tinyurl.com/SuniLeeSpotify.